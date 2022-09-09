Vitamin and Minerals Global Market to Reach $24.69 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By Distribution, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamin and minerals market is expected to grow from $20.16 billion in 2021 to $21.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The market is expected to reach $24.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%.



North America was the largest region in the vitamins and minerals supplements market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing use of dietary supplements in the modern lifestyle is a key factor driving the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market. Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining immune system balance, and supplementation with the micronutrients such as vitamins C and D, Zinc and omega fatty acids within recommended upper safety limits is a safe, effective and low-cost strategy to help support optimal immune function in patients fighting COVID-19 and other respiratory tract diseases.

In the case of COVID-19 patients, a variety of high-protein and fibre foods, including cookies, bread and rolls, have been developed by the Indian Research Institute. For example, to improve children's immunity, dietary supplement company Avida Health has launched a chocolate ball functional food in Singapore. A nutritional focus on the immune system could help minimize the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and other infections. Therefore, the implementation of dietary supplements in the lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.



The consumer preference moving towards organic supplements is a key trend in the vitamins and mineral supplement market. There was a suggested transition towards vegan & organic food in 2020, and this trend will shortly become a lifestyle for many people as COVID-19 is taking the world by storm.

As a lot of people globally believe that the COVID crisis is associated with the consumption of animal meat, people will become more cautious of the food they consume and this can result in a significant rise in the demand for organic and vegan food products. Many small and medium enterprises have started to promote plant-based goods and diets in the product space. The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the trend for organic food supplements.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Multivitamin; Single Vitamin; Multi Mineral; Single Mineral

2) By Application: Energy And Weight Management; General Health; Bone And Joint Health; Gastrointestinal Health; Immunity; Cardiac Health; Diabetes; Anti-Cancer; Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies ANd Drug Stores; Supermarkets And Hypermarkets; Online Channels

4) By End-User: Adults; Geriatric; Pregnant Women; Children; Infants



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Characteristics



3. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vitamins and Mineral Supplement



5. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Size And Growth



6. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Segmentation

7. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



9. China Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



10. India Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



11. Japan Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



12. Australia Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



13. Indonesia Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



14. South Korea Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



15. Western Europe Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



16. UK Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



17. Germany Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



18. France Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



19. Eastern Europe Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



20. Russia Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



21. North America Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



22. USA Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



23. South America Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



24. Brazil Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



25. Middle East Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



26. Africa Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



27. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Pipeline Analysis



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market



30. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned





Salus Haus

Pfizer

Daiichi Sankyo

AMWAY

Eisai

Sanofi

GNC

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

DSM

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Puritan's Pride

Pharmavite

Jamieson

Webber Naturals

Hainan Yangshengtang

Nature's Bounty

CCMP Capital

Pharmavite

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Glanbia plc.

Glaxosmithkline plc.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Puritan's Pride

General Nutrition Centers inc.

Webber Naturals

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Hainan Yangshengtang

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9uwxg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets