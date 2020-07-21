Vitamin Angels Launches Healthy Futures Initiative to Address Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels, a global public health and nutrition organization, has announced the launch of their Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world. Through this initiative, Vitamin Angels is looking to raise $500,000 to address the increased global demand for health services around the world caused by the pandemic.

For communities that already lack access to essential health and nutrition services, the impact of COVID-19 can be devastating. With health systems overwhelmed and food systems disrupted, families who were already nutritionally vulnerable prior to the health crisis, are at an even greater risk now for malnutrition.

"Our work has never been more important than right now," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "Our Healthy Futures Initiative will help us meet the increased demand for our nutrition interventions and ensure that nutritionally vulnerable populations receive access to the essential vitamins and minerals they need right now."

Funds from the Healthy Futures Initiative will be used to:

Expand Vitamin Angels' program to introduce and scale-up multiple micronutrient supplementation (MMS) for pregnant women to help combat the effects of incremental food insecurity in marginalized communities that amplifies the risk of malnutrition and its consequences for vulnerable pregnant women.

to help combat the effects of incremental food insecurity in marginalized communities that amplifies the risk of malnutrition and its consequences for vulnerable pregnant women. Expand Vitamin Angels' vitamin A supplementation program to fill gaps in coverage among marginalized and underserved communities caused by disrupted health systems that can leave children at increased risk for illness and infection.

to fill gaps in coverage among marginalized and underserved communities caused by disrupted health systems that can leave children at increased risk for illness and infection. Expand availability of digital training and learning solutions to enhance the reach of training for more service providers working in overwhelmed health systems.

Many of Vitamin Angels' long-time corporate partners have already made financial commitments to the initiative including DSM, Barlean's, and Purity Products.

Vitamin Angels' Healthy Futures Initiative will continue through 2020. To join the initiative or learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org/covid-19-response

About Vitamin Angels:

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. Vitamin Angels reaches 70 million mothers and children in 70 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

SOURCE Vitamin Angels

