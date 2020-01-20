Vitamin Angels Selected To Receive $25K GiveWell Grant For Global Health And Development In Southeast Asia And Bangladesh

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels is pleased to be a recipient of a $25,000 GiveWell Grant for Global Health and Development in Southeast Asia and Bangladesh. GiveWell is an organization dedicated to finding outstanding giving opportunities to help donors decide where to give. Vitamin Angels will utilize the grant to fund additional distribution of vitamin A to undernourished children in Indonesia and the Philippines as well as deworming for preschool-aged children in Vietnam.

"We are honored to be selected by GiveWell for this grant as they apply a high level of scrutiny in their decision making," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels President and Founder. "With this grant we will be able to reach even more at-risk children with essential nutrients and truly change the course of their futures for the better."

Funding for the grant was given to GiveWell by Affinity Impact, a social impact initiative founded by the children of a Taiwanese entrepreneur. Affinity Impact sought the guidance of GiveWell to connect their funds to charities operating programs in global health and development specifically in Bangladesh, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, and/or Vietnam, as well as perform excellently along GiveWell's criteria.

"Vitamin Angels stood out for their vitamin A supplementation (VAS) program," noted GiveWell in its selection summary. "We think that VAS may be one of the most cost-effective ways to save lives when the program is high quality and delivered in locations with high child mortality rates."

Vitamin Angels will be using the GiveWell funds to scale up its VAS program in Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam over the next 12 to 18 months to reach an additional 90,000 hard-to-reach, vulnerable children with VAS and deworming –another intervention that GiveWell highly recommends.

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels will provide vitamins and minerals to over 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including domestically in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

