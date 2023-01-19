Vitamin D Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2027 at an 8.49% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin D Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamin D market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during 2022-2027. The industry is expected to generate incremental revenue of over USD 1 billion during the forecast period due to its application in the nutricosmetics, premixes, functional beverages, and vegan industries.

The vitamin D market is highly competitive, with many significant vendors. Clinically proven formulas and scientific research are the major differentiating factors in the market. Over one-third of the global population is considered to have suboptimal levels of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. It is estimated that over 1 billion people across the globe suffer from low vitamin D levels primarily due to poor diet and lack of exposure to sunlight. Geographical, cultural, and demographic factors also play a crucial role in determining vitamin D levels.



The vitamin D market is highly characterized by the increasing demand for supplements and functional foods. The COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated the growth of the vitamin D market. Increasing nutrition requirements, government initiatives, and lucrative investments in the end-user industries are additionally expected to drive market growth.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Emerging Therapeutic Application of Vitamin D

Numerous studies have shown that vitamin D affects many biological processes that control calcium and phosphorus metabolism, cell division, differentiation, apoptosis, immunological control, genome integrity, and neurogenesis. Additionally, recent research has revealed a strong correlation between vitamin D and various illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune, viral, and cardiovascular diseases. There is increasing evidence to support the role of the VD system in cancer prevention and treatment. Many scientific articles report on the role of the VD system in the development, progression, prognosis, and treatment of cancer. Randomized clinical trial data suggest a more significant benefit of vitamin D over cancer mortality and survival than cancer incidence. These data indicate that vitamin D may play a role in reducing advanced or fatal cancers. According to laboratory and animal research, vitamin D may decrease tumors' development and prevent cancer cell growth.

Increasing Demand for Vitamin D Formulation in Personal Care

Dermatologists praise the benefits of the ingredient in topical skincare, and the outcomes are striking. Vitamin D has several anti-oxidative, proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties. Applying 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 cream is believed to have a therapeutic effect on people with psoriasis. Oil-based vitamin D3 solutions are highly recommended to treat psoriasis. Vitamin D beauty products are also sold OTC and therefore are readily available. Vitamin D3 protects the skin, prevents aging, and normalizes cell turnover. Vendors are also tapping vitamin D3's potential to encourage beauty and health, which additionally contributes to the vitamin D market growth. It exerts a rejuvenating and protective effect on aging skin. For instance, through products such as VitaD Fortified Topical Elixir and Skin Authority, topical skin care formulations promote the vitamin D market.

Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency Coupled with Consequences of Diseases

One of the most widespread medical conditions worldwide is vitamin D insufficiency. Poor bone growth and health are side effects of vitamin D insufficiency, as is an increased risk of many common and serious illnesses like type 1 diabetes, several types of cancer, and other autoimmune and cardiovascular problems. In the US, Canada , Australia , Europe , New Zealand , and Asia , it has been estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of children and adults suffer from vitamin D deficiency.

, , , , and , it has been estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of children and adults suffer from vitamin D deficiency. While over 1 billion people around the globe are estimated to be vitamin D deficient, over 50% of the population are estimated to have insufficient levels of vitamin D. Several epidemiological research suggest that about 24% of people in the US are vitamin D inadequate. Other regions of the globe may have higher rates of deficiency. About 40% of the population in Europe likely has vitamin D deficiency. In severe cases, vitamin D might increase the risk of osteoporosis, hip fracture, and even rickets. Rickets is more common among children and causes softening of bones, skeletal fractures, and deformity. Depression, bone pain, and weakness are other associated conditions with the disease. Such factors propel the awareness of Vitamin D, thus boosting the Vitamin D Market share globally.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



Segmentation by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Health

Functional Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Segmentation by Form

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation by Analog

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

Segmentation by End User

Humans

Animals

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Russia

Poland

APAC

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Key Vendors

BASF SE

Fermenta Biotech Limited

DSM

Dishman Carbogen Amcis

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

Adisseo

Synthesia

Vitablend

NewGen Pharma

Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmacy

HangZhou Think Chemical

Lycored

Pharmavit

Divi's Nutraceuticals

Tocris Bioscience

Spectrum Chemical

Stabicoat Vitamins

Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company

Zhejiang NHU

