Vitamin D Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2027 at an 8.49% CAGR

The global vitamin D market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during 2022-2027. The industry is expected to generate incremental revenue of over USD 1 billion during the forecast period due to its application in the nutricosmetics, premixes, functional beverages, and vegan industries.
The vitamin D market is highly competitive, with many significant vendors. Clinically proven formulas and scientific research are the major differentiating factors in the market. Over one-third of the global population is considered to have suboptimal levels of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. It is estimated that over 1 billion people across the globe suffer from low vitamin D levels primarily due to poor diet and lack of exposure to sunlight. Geographical, cultural, and demographic factors also play a crucial role in determining vitamin D levels.
The vitamin D market is highly characterized by the increasing demand for supplements and functional foods. The COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated the growth of the vitamin D market. Increasing nutrition requirements, government initiatives, and lucrative investments in the end-user industries are additionally expected to drive market growth.
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Emerging Therapeutic Application of Vitamin D
- Numerous studies have shown that vitamin D affects many biological processes that control calcium and phosphorus metabolism, cell division, differentiation, apoptosis, immunological control, genome integrity, and neurogenesis. Additionally, recent research has revealed a strong correlation between vitamin D and various illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune, viral, and cardiovascular diseases. There is increasing evidence to support the role of the VD system in cancer prevention and treatment. Many scientific articles report on the role of the VD system in the development, progression, prognosis, and treatment of cancer. Randomized clinical trial data suggest a more significant benefit of vitamin D over cancer mortality and survival than cancer incidence. These data indicate that vitamin D may play a role in reducing advanced or fatal cancers. According to laboratory and animal research, vitamin D may decrease tumors' development and prevent cancer cell growth.
Increasing Demand for Vitamin D Formulation in Personal Care
- Dermatologists praise the benefits of the ingredient in topical skincare, and the outcomes are striking. Vitamin D has several anti-oxidative, proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties. Applying 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 cream is believed to have a therapeutic effect on people with psoriasis. Oil-based vitamin D3 solutions are highly recommended to treat psoriasis. Vitamin D beauty products are also sold OTC and therefore are readily available. Vitamin D3 protects the skin, prevents aging, and normalizes cell turnover. Vendors are also tapping vitamin D3's potential to encourage beauty and health, which additionally contributes to the vitamin D market growth. It exerts a rejuvenating and protective effect on aging skin. For instance, through products such as VitaD Fortified Topical Elixir and Skin Authority, topical skin care formulations promote the vitamin D market.
Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency Coupled with Consequences of Diseases
- One of the most widespread medical conditions worldwide is vitamin D insufficiency. Poor bone growth and health are side effects of vitamin D insufficiency, as is an increased risk of many common and serious illnesses like type 1 diabetes, several types of cancer, and other autoimmune and cardiovascular problems. In the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and Asia, it has been estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of children and adults suffer from vitamin D deficiency.
- While over 1 billion people around the globe are estimated to be vitamin D deficient, over 50% of the population are estimated to have insufficient levels of vitamin D. Several epidemiological research suggest that about 24% of people in the US are vitamin D inadequate. Other regions of the globe may have higher rates of deficiency. About 40% of the population in Europe likely has vitamin D deficiency. In severe cases, vitamin D might increase the risk of osteoporosis, hip fracture, and even rickets. Rickets is more common among children and causes softening of bones, skeletal fractures, and deformity. Depression, bone pain, and weakness are other associated conditions with the disease. Such factors propel the awareness of Vitamin D, thus boosting the Vitamin D Market share globally.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Health
- Functional Food and Beverages
- Personal Care
Segmentation by Form
- Dry
- Liquid
Segmentation by Analog
- Vitamin D2
- Vitamin D3
Segmentation by End User
- Humans
- Animals
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Poland
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Turkey
Key Vendors
- BASF SE
- Fermenta Biotech Limited
- DSM
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis
- Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd
Other Prominent Vendors
- Adisseo
- Synthesia
- Vitablend
- NewGen Pharma
- Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmacy
- HangZhou Think Chemical
- Lycored
- Pharmavit
- Divi's Nutraceuticals
- Tocris Bioscience
- Spectrum Chemical
- Stabicoat Vitamins
- Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company
- Zhejiang NHU
