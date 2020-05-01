Vitamin D Supplements Market, Forecast to 2025 - Growing Acceptance of Dietary Supplements in Healthy Diets

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin D Supplements Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vitamin D Supplements Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of (2019-2024)



Vitamin D supplements are increasingly recommended to children, especially due to its deficiency majorly found in children, and also because it performs a host of physiological functions.



Both forms of Vitamin (D3 and D2) are commonly found in daily diets. While both the types help in meeting vitamin-D requirements, they differ in a few important ways. Some researches suggest that vitamin D2 is less effective than vitamin D3 at raising vitamin D levels in blood, which has made it popular among consumers in the United States.



Dietary supplements are continuously evolving, in order to cater to the niche population segments (pregnant and breastfeeding women, geriatric, and pediatric nutrition) and due to intensive fortification initiatives undertaken by governments, the world over. The increasing awareness related to vitamin supplements has led to favorable sentiments toward the vitamin supplements market.



Key Market Trends



Growing Acceptance of Dietary Supplements in Healthy Diets



Dietary supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, botanicals, enzymes, fatty acids, and proteins, help promote general health and well-being, by preventing nutritional deficiency diseases. The preferences for dietary supplements is growing tremendously due to the global demographic trend with rising aging population, increasing lifestyle-related diseases, and increasing costs of healthcare.



Increasing sales of sports nutrition on account of growing fitness trends and sports activity, with new product launches is likely to have a significant impact on the industry. Regulatory agencies are paying more attention to the dietary supplement health claims and hence, the industry is becoming more regulated.



North America Holds the Largest Share of the Global Vitamin D Market



Publicized studies in North America have a suggested a link between vitamin-D supplementation in palliation of autoimmune symptoms, a reduced risk of bone fractures and the prevention of certain types of cancers in specific subsets of the American population, scientific evidence supporting a contrarian view is emerging, which has been looked upon, as one of the most lucrative opportunities of the vitamin-D supplements market.



With the rising trend of veganism across every region of the world, the consumers in North America are also seen preferring supplements, tailored with vitamin D2 and not vitamin D3, since, the former does not come from an animal source. For example, In the United States, vitamin D2 is more commonly used in the country, in order to fortify milk. The population of North America is highly affected by the deficiency of vitamin D, causing them rickets. thus, leading to the demand for vitamin D supplements.



Competitive Landscape



The leading participants, including Pfizer, The Nature's Bounty Co, Amway, Pfizer Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc., holds the largest share of the market. The established players in the market are focusing on rapid expansion and new product launches, in order to gain a better market share, efficient results, and competitive edge over newer competitors.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Vitamin D2 Supplements

5.1.2 Vitamin D3 Supplements

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Pharmacies/Health Stores

5.2.3 Online Retailing

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amway

6.4.2 General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

6.4.3 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

6.4.4 Everidis Health Sciences LLC

6.4.5 Sapien Products LLC

6.4.6 Pfizer Inc.

6.4.7 The Nature's Bounty Co.

6.4.8 THQ Nordic AB



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



