Vitamin D3 Market to Record 6.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Scope

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing geriatric population, increase in awareness regarding bone and joint health and the increasing demand for vitamin D3 from the animal feed industry will offer immense growth opportunities for the vitamin D3 market. However, a lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing geriatric population to boost market - Globally, there has been a gradual increase in the geriatric population. Individuals over 50 years and above are at increased risk of vitamin D deficiency, as they lose a certain ability to synthesize vitamin D from sunlight. Older people confined at their homes have reduced outdoor activity; thereby, they lose their ability to obtain vitamin D through natural sunlight. Vitamin D deficiency in the geriatric population may lead to osteoporosis, muscle weakness, hip fractures, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and poor general health. This will drive growth in the global vitamin D3 market.

Lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions to hamper growth - There is a lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions. High-quality diagnostic tests, including vitamin D3 testing, are readily available and affordable in most developed countries. However, they are not easily affordable or accessible in developing countries, wherein the disease burden is high. The availability of food sources rich in vitamin D is limited and unaffordable in developing countries, contributing to low levels of vitamin D3 in the population. In addition, the low awareness among people regarding the intake of additional vitamin D3 supplements poses a challenge in providing proper nutrition to the required people.

For additional information on all drivers, trends & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Functional Nutrition



Pharmaceutical



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

For more insights on the market share of various regions & segments - Download a free sample now!

Vitamin D3 Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin d3 market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vitamin d3 market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vitamin d3 market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin d3 market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

Vitamin K2 Market -The vitamin K2 market share is expected to increase by USD 92.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Download a free sample now!

Vitamin D Market -The vitamin D market share is expected to increase by USD 2.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35%. Download a free sample now!

Vitamin D3 Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 928.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., BASF SE, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lycored Corp., Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical Hightech Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio