Vitamin E Market Size to Grow by USD 548.3 million, Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth - Technavio

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Scope

The vitamin E market report covers the following areas:

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vitamin E Market, including Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC.

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Natural: The natural segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors such as low market supply of synthetic vitamin E, which, in turn, has increased its price. The growing consumer demand for naturally sourced, concentrated, purified, and high-quality nutrients are other factors driving the growth of the segment.



Synthetic

Geography

North America : This region will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the growing pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the vitamin E market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin E market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vitamin E market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vitamin E market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin E market vendors

Vitamin E Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 548.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Organic Materials, SA.

Exhibit 89: Advanced Organic Materials, SA. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Advanced Organic Materials, SA. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Advanced Organic Materials, SA. - Key offerings

10.4 Antares Health Products, Inc.

Exhibit 92: Antares Health Products, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Antares Health Products, Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Antares Health Products, Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 95: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.7 BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL

Exhibit 104: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Overview



Exhibit 105: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Key offerings

10.8 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 107: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 111: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 114: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.10 Matrix Life Science

Exhibit 116: Matrix Life Science - Overview



Exhibit 117: Matrix Life Science - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Matrix Life Science - Key offerings

10.11 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 119: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 122: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.12 N. S. Chemicals

Exhibit 124: N. S. Chemicals - Overview



Exhibit 125: N. S. Chemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: N. S. Chemicals - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

