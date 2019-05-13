Vitamin Ingredients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vitamin Ingredients Market: Overview

This report covers the analysis and forecast of the vitamin ingredients market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).







The study provides a decisive view of the vitamin ingredients market by segmenting it based on type, form application, and regional demand.Application segments have been analyzed based on current trends and future potential.



The market has been estimated from 2017 to 2025 in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



These have been further sub-segmented into countries and regions with relevance to the market. The segmentation also includes demand for individual applications in all regions.



It also covers the drivers and restraints governing the dynamics of the market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the vitamin ingredients market on the global and regional level.



It further encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.



Global Vitamin Ingredients Market: Research Methodology

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.Prices of vitamin ingredients vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region.



Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region.Individual pricing of vitamin ingredients for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis.



Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into segments in each region.



The report provides the size of the vitamin ingredients market in2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025.The size of the global vitamin ingredients market is provided in terms of both volume and revenue.



Market volume is defined in tons, while market revenue for regions is in US$ Mn.The market size and forecast for each product segment is provided in the context of global and regional markets.



Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types of vitamins.



Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends.The price for commonly utilized grades of vitamin ingredients in each application has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included.



Demand for vitamin ingredients has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for vitamin ingredients in each application.The global vitamin ingredients market has been analyzed based on expected demand.



Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenues.Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers' feedback.



Forecasts have been based on the expected demand for vitamin ingredients.



We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global vitamin ingredients market, split into regions.The product type split of the market has been derived using a top-down approach for each regional market separately, with the global product type segment split being an integration of regional estimates.



Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of vitamin ingredients of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company's product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.



Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Lonza Group, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Amway, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. Some of the other companies operating in the market are AIE Pharmaceuticals, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Atlantic Essential Products, Inc.



The global Vitamin Ingredient market has been segmented into:



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

ASEAN

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



By Type

Vitamin A

Vitamin B

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B7

Vitamin B12

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K



By Form

Solid

Liquid

Powder



By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Processed and Packaged Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Others (Nutraceuticals & Sports Nutrition)



