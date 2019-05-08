Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced preliminary results for the three months ended March 30, 2019. Reported net earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations in first quarter 2019 was $0.15, compared to EPS from continuing operations of $0.41 in the same period of the prior year. Excluding special items in both first quarter 2019 and first quarter 2018 as shown in Table 4 at the end of this press release, EPS from continuing operations was $0.21 in first quarter 2019 compared with $0.10 in first quarter 2018.

Commenting on the quarter's results, Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and reflect continued progress on executing our reinvention plan and re-building our business. During the quarter, we made significant progress across a number of initiatives to better position the Vitamin Shoppe in the second half of the year and beyond. Importantly, we are encouraged by the progress we are making on our strategic initiatives, growing our private brands business, expanding into a wholesale model, improving our execution while reducing our costs."

"With our new leadership team in place, we are taking bold steps to meet our customers' needs and accelerating our strategic initiatives to realize our most attractive opportunities. We remain focused on driving efficiencies through productivity and making disciplined investment decisions to drive growth. While there is still more work to do, we remain confident that we have the right plans in place and are committed to advancing our strategy to regain top-line growth and grow profitability. As we continue our turnaround efforts, we remain focused on delivering our full-year outlook," concluded Ms. Leite.

First Quarter 2019 Results

Total sales of $283.3 million in the quarter were 4.3% lower than the same period of the prior year. Total comparable sales were down 3.5% in the quarter. The Company closed five stores in the quarter and did not open any new ones.

Cost of goods sold, which includes product, distribution and store occupancy costs, were $188.5 million, 7.1% lower than the same period of the prior year, primarily attributable to product margin improvement. First quarter 2018 included $1.7 million in net expenses related to the closure of the New Jersey distribution center.

Gross profit was $94.8 million, up from $93.1 million reported in first quarter 2018. Reported gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 33.5% in first quarter 2019, compared to 31.5% in the same period of 2018. Excluding the special items shown in Table 4 at the end of this press release, gross profit was $94.9 million in first quarter 2019 and as a percentage of sales was 33.5% compared to gross profit of $94.8 million and gross margin rate of 32.0% in first quarter 2018. The first quarter 2019 year-over-year increase was primarily due to improvements in product margin and supply chain leverage partially offset by deleverage in occupancy.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), including operating payroll and related benefits and advertising expense, was $88.5 million for the quarter ended March 30, 2019, compared with $89.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. First quarter 2019 includes approximately $1.9 million for management realignment and store closing expenses, while first quarter 2018 includes $0.6 million primarily associated with the closing of the New Jersey distribution center. SG&A as a percent of revenue was 31.2% in first quarter 2019 compared with 30.2% in first quarter 2018. Adjusted for the items mentioned above and shown in Table 4, for both years, SG&A as a percentage of sales was 30.6% compared to 29.9% in first quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA in first quarter 2019 was $18.2 million, 9.1% above the same period of the prior year. (Refer to Table 5 at the end of this press release for a GAAP reconciliation.)

Operating income in first quarter 2019 was $6.3 million compared to $3.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted for the items noted in Table 4 for both first quarters 2019 and 2018, adjusted operating income was $8.3 million in first quarter 2019 compared with adjusted operating income of $6.2 million in first quarter 2018. (Refer to Table 4 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation.)

Reported net income from continuing operations was $3.5 million for first quarter 2019 compared to net income from continuing operations of $9.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusting for the items shown in Table 4 for the periods ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, net income would have been $5.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

Reported earnings per share was $0.15 in first quarter 2019, compared to a loss per share of $0.17 in first quarter 2018. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.15 in first quarter 2019 compared to $0.41 in first quarter 2018. Earnings per share from continuing operations on an adjusted basis (for the items described in Table 4) in first quarter 2019, was $0.21 compared to $0.10 in first quarter 2018.

Balance Sheet

Cash and equivalents at March 30, 2019 were $1.6 million. At quarter end, the Company had a convertible notes liability with a total face value of $60.4 million and nothing borrowed on its revolving line of credit.

The key impacts to the balance sheet from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (Accounting for Leases) effective December 30, 2018, resulted in $446 million of right-of-use assets as of March 30, 2019 and short-term and long-term lease liabilities of $97 million and $390 million, respectively.

Capital expenditures were $4.4 million in the quarter with funds primarily expended on IT and other digital investments.

2019 Outlook

Based on first quarter performance, the Company is updating total comparable sales guidance for 2019. All other guidance for the key levers that drive the business are unchanged. The Company expects:

Full year comparable sales of negative mid to low single digits

Reported full year gross margin rate of 31.7% to 32.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $65 million .

to . Estimated combined Federal, State and Local tax rate of 28%.

Full year capital expenditures of approximately $33 million , and includes the opening of approximately 10 new stores.

, and includes the opening of approximately 10 new stores. Closing approximately 60 to 80 stores over next three years

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted information is non-GAAP financial information. These supplemental non-GAAP measures should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, and should be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial information facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to the Company's core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying business. These adjustments are consistent with how management views our business. Management uses such non-GAAP financial information in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating the Company's ongoing performance. A reconciliation of adjusted financial information to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in Tables 4 and 5.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization), as further adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance including certain items which are generally non-recurring. The Company has excluded the impact of such items from internal performance assessments. The Company believes that excluding such items helps investors compare operating performance with the results in prior periods. The Company believes it is appropriate to exclude these items as they are not related to ongoing operating performance and, therefore, limit comparability between periods. (See Table 5 for a reconciliation of 1Q19 and 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA.)

A reconciliation of the projected Adjusted EBITDA which is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, to projected net income is not provided because the company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the individual items that are added to, or subtracted from, net income in order to derive Adjusted EBITDA.

TABLE 1 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31,



2019

2018









Net sales

$ 283,332

$ 295,964 Cost of goods sold

188,514

202,853 Gross profit

94,818

93,111 Selling, general and administrative expenses

88,527

89,300 Income from operations

6,291

3,811 Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

12,502 Interest expense, net

1,066

2,441 Income before provision for income taxes

5,225

13,872 Provision for income taxes

1,728

4,215 Net income from continuing operations

3,497

9,657 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(13,516) Net income (loss)

$ 3,497

$ (3,859)









Weighted average common shares outstanding







Basic

23,553,099

23,294,227 Diluted

23,851,749

23,294,227









Net income from continuing operations per common share







Basic

$ 0.15

$ 0.41 Diluted

$ 0.15

$ 0.41









Net loss from discontinued operations per common share







Basic

$ -

$ (0.58) Diluted

$ -

$ (0.58)









Net income (loss) per common share







Basic

$ 0.15

$ (0.17) Diluted

$ 0.15

$ (0.17)



TABLE 2

VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND STORE INFO

($ In thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31,



2019

2018









Decrease in total comparable net sales (3.5)%

(3.6)%









Gross profit from continuing operations as a percent of net sales 33.5 %

31.5 % Income from continuing operations as a percent of net sales 2.2 %

1.3 %









Capital Expenditures $ 4,395

$ 6,722 Depreciation and Amortization $ 9,853

$ 11,247









Store Data:







Stores open at beginning of period 774

785

Stores opened –

–

Stores closed (5)

(2)

Stores open at end of period 769

783









Total retail square footage at end of period (in thousands) 2,686

2,730

TABLE 3 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



March 30,

December 29,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,642

$ 2,668 Inventories 190,954

189,273 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,081

27,921 Total current assets 221,677

219,862 Right-of-use assets 445,942

- Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $319,720 and $312,977 in

2019 and 2018, respectively 116,325

123,002 Intangibles, net 11,136

11,088 Deferred taxes 31,594

31,659 Other long-term assets 3,364

2,468 Total assets $ 830,038

$ 388,079







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Revolving credit facility $ -

$ - Accounts payable 36,620

39,789 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,007

65,508 Short-term lease liabilities 97,497

500 Total current liabilities 194,124

105,797 Long-term lease liabilities 390,340

934 Convertible notes, net 56,178

55,570 Deferred rent -

37,034 Other long-term liabilities 408

403







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued





and outstanding at March 30, 2019 and December 29, 2018 -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 24,389,426 shares issued and





24,087,459 shares outstanding at March 30, 2019 and 24,234,651 shares issued and 23,974,031





shares outstanding at December 29, 2018 244

242 Additional paid-in capital 86,568

85,853 Treasury stock, at cost; 301,967 shares at March 30, 2019 and 260,620 shares at December 29, 2018 (7,602)

(7,314) Retained earnings 109,778

109,560 Total stockholders' equity 188,988

188,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 830,038

$ 388,079









TABLE 4 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

Amounts in millions except per share data

















Figures may not sum due to rounding



















Gross





Operating

Net

Diluted Continuing Operations Profit

SG&A

Income

Income

EPS



















Three months ended March 30, 2019:





































As Reported $ 94.8

$ 88.5

$ 6.3

$ 3.5

$ 0.15



















Management realignment costs (1) -

(1.0)

1.0

0.7

0.03



















Store closure costs (2) 0.1

(0.9)

1.0

0.7

0.03



















As Adjusted $ 94.9

$ 86.6

$ 8.3

$ 5.0

$ 0.21



















Three months ended March 31, 2018:





































As Reported $ 93.1

$ 89.3

$ 3.8

$ 9.7

$ 0.41



















Gain on extinguishment of debt (3) -

-

-

(9.1)

(0.39)



















Closing of distribution center (4) 1.7

(0.5)

2.2

1.6

0.07



















Nutri-Force transaction (5) -

(0.1)

0.1

0.1

0.00



















As Adjusted $ 94.8

$ 88.6

$ 6.2

$ 2.3

$ 0.10



















(1) Costs related to management turnover, including severance charges and related professional fees.







(2) Store closure costs primarily include lease termination fees.















(3) Gain recognized on the repurchase of a portion of Convertible Notes, net of tax.











(4) Costs related to the closing of the North Bergen, New Jersey distribution center.











(5) Costs related to the pending sale of Nutri-Force.







































TABLE 5 VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 30,

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income from continuing operations $ 3,497

$ 9,657







Additions:





Provision for income taxes 1,728

4,215 Interest expense, net 1,066

2,441 Depreciation and amortization 9,853

10,478







EBITDA 16,144

26,791







Adjustments:





Management realignment costs (1) 1,023

- Store closure costs (2) 1,012

- Gain on extinguishment of debt (3) -

(12,502) Distribution center closing costs (4) -

2,240 Nutri-Force transaction (5) -

129







Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,179

$ 16,658















(1) Costs related to management turnover, including severance charges and related professional fees. (2) Store closure costs primarily include lease termination fees.





(3) Gain recognized on the repurchase of a portion of Convertible Notes.



(4) Costs related to the closing of the North Bergen, New Jersey distribution center. (5) Costs related to the pending sale of Nutri-Force.







