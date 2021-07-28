Vitamin Supplement Brand GROOVE Making Waves And New Partnerships

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to their recent successes on Amazon and on their own website, vitamin supplement Brand, GROOVE, is getting media attention and securing an exciting partnership with telemedicine company Call A Doctor Plus US.

GROOVE's unique flagship multivitamin Oh Grape is something of a unicorn; a premium Resveratrol-based supplement that offers long term and short term health benefits that can improve your everyday life in noticeable ways. For the uninitiated, Resveratrol is a polyphenol found most famously in red wine. It is perhaps best known for being a potent antioxidant, meaning it could potentially extend life expectancy. It also happens to be one of the most popular anti-aging supplements on the market.

Where GROOVE ups the ante is the addition of Vitamin C, Magnesium, and the very relevant vitamin D3. This adds a hefty amount of support for the immune system, anxiety, blood sugar, and even arthritis. These micronutrients all work together to provide what is quite frankly, a powerhouse multivitamin and a truly premium resveratrol experience. GROOVE offers this product via monthly subscription on their website, Groove (takegroove.com), single bottles are available at Amazon . The company places a heavy emphasis on its philosophy of self-care, the everyday routines of eating right, exercising, and supplementing to fill in the nutritional gaps. And if you haven't already noticed, this is reflected in their name, GROOVE.

Oh Grape was co-formulated by New York based dietitian, Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CDN. Moskovitz runs her own private practice in Manhattan , and happens to be on the Board of Medical Experts for the popular publication Eat This, Not That. ETNT recently ran an article stating that Oh Grape is their #1 dietary supplement for anxiety. In it, Moskovitz says the Magnesium and Resveratrol components both contribute to better sleep, which helps combat oxidative stress and anxiety. With a readership of over 100 million, this article resulted in a substantial sales increase.

Recently, GROOVE has partnered with Call A Doctor Plus US , a telehealth service company and distributor of the health services offered by Teledoc Health, Inc., to offer their products to a diverse list of clients. Since 2020, nearly four in ten Americans have opted for remote telehealth services over in person visits. That's roughly 100 million people. This clearly presents a big opportunity for both parties. They are expected to begin development on this initiative in the very near future.

If you are interested in GROOVE and its products, you can visit Groove (takegroove.com), Instagram profile , or their Amazon listing .

SOURCE ResveratrolCR, Inc.

Related Links

https://takegroove.com/

