Vitamins market to grow by USD 29,240.02 million: Packaged foods and meats products are the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vitamins market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meat market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamins Market 2023-2027

The vitamins market size is forecast to grow by USD 29,240.02 million, at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a sample

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Scope

The vitamins market report covers the following areas:

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vitamin market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic alliances, and acquisitions to raise the demand for vitamins and their global expansion. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global vitamins market is expected to intensify during the forecast.

Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group are among some of the major market participants.

Vitamins market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Content application

Food and beverages



Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics



Feed additives

The food and beverages segment was valued at USD 22,330.82 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. Various market players are coming up with new food and beverage products that are fortified with vitamins to meet growing demand. Vitamin deficiencies can lead to minor and major problems, including preventable blindness in children due to lack of vitamin A, short-term memory loss, fatigue, and weight loss due to low vitamin B12. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the food and beverages segment in the market during the forecast period.

End-user

Adults



Children and teenagers



Infants

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The use of vitamin supplements is increasing among consumers in APAC on the back of growing health consciousness to prevent the onset of various lifestyle-related diseases. China, India, and Japan are among the major vitamin product consumers in the region. Commendable economic growth, coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers, will boost the market in APAC during the forecast period. To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this Vitamins market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Vitamins market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Vitamins market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Vitamins market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vitamins market, vendors

Vitamins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,240.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Vitafor NV, Vitala Foods, Zinpro Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, and Virbac Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of

1 Executive Summary

.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vitamins market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global vitamins market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Feed additives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Feed additives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Children and teenager - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Children and teenager - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Children and teenager - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Children and teenager - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Children and teenager - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Infants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Infants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Infants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Infants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Infants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 117: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 119: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 121: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 124: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 128: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 137: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 141: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 142: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 144: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 146: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 151: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 152: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 154: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 156: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 157: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 159: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.13 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 161: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 164: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.14 Nestle SA

Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 169: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.15 Virbac Group

Exhibit 171: Virbac Group - Overview



Exhibit 172: Virbac Group - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Virbac Group - Key news



Exhibit 174: Virbac Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Virbac Group - Segment focus

12.16 Vitala Foods

Exhibit 176: Vitala Foods - Overview



Exhibit 177: Vitala Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Vitala Foods - Key offerings

12.17 Zinpro Corp.

Exhibit 179: Zinpro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Zinpro Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Zinpro Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

