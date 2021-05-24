Vitamix® Introduces the Vitamix ONE™, a Commemorative Blender in Honor of 100 Years

A slimmed down version of the classic Vitamix, the Vitamix ONE offers a streamlined design for simple operation and a countertop-friendly size, making it ideal for all types of kitchens. The blender is perfect for those looking to easily consume more healthy foods.

Compact but powerful, the Vitamix ONE seamlessly blends tough, fibrous fruits and veggies – perfect for users desiring the most popular blends. The intuitive speed dial allows users to get flawless texture with every blend, and its laser-cut blades are crafted from hardened stainless steel, delivering better blends and longer life.

"At Vitamix, whole-food nutrition has always been our one true passion. This year, in honor of our 100th anniversary, we created the ONE so more people would have access to whole foods through Vitamix," said Steve Laserson, Chief Commercial Officer at Vitamix. "We realize there are many people who use their blender only for simple applications, such as smoothies, sauces and baby food. The ONE produces Vitamix-quality results for these popular whole-food blends."

The Vitamix ONE can also serve as a secondary blender for a patio or vacation home, or for a student to use in their dorm. Available in sleek black, the new blender comes with a 32-ounce Tritan® BPA-free container for single or multiple servings. A tamper to assist with blending is included with the purchase. Additionally, built-in handles make it easy to move around the kitchen.

The Vitamix ONE is available today at vitamix.com and is backed by a two-year warranty. The new blender will also be available at Costco, and at other major retailers, including Amazon; Bed, Bath & Beyond; Best Buy; and Williams-Sonoma™ (online only), in June.

