VITAS® Healthcare Expands Hospice Services To Panama City, Florida

VITAS has provided innovative, patient-centered hospice care to patients in Florida since its inception 40 years ago. The new VITAS office in Panama City serves as a home base and expansion in Florida for interdisciplinary teams that care for patients in their homes, nursing homes, assisted living communities and inpatient units.

Overseeing services for the Panama City program is General Manager Kenn Wallace, a Lynn Haven native and proven leader with extensive experience in healthcare operations, partnerships and customer care.

"The entire VITAS team is proud to expand our signature services to residents of the Panhandle so we can best address the growing need for high-quality hospice care," said Wallace. "We look forward to increasing access and overall awareness around end-of-life care services amongst patients, families and healthcare partners, all while creating employment options for the local community."

To commemorate the grand opening, Commissioner Kenneth Brown and Tamara Barnes of Bay County Chamber of Commerce joined the VITAS team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and virtual celebration on July 23. Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki paid tribute to the event by virtue of a proclamation.

Hospice-eligible patients, their families and providers in Panama City and Northwest Florida will benefit from VITAS Healthcare's unique services and specialized therapies, modalities and programs. These include offerings such as a nationally recognized veterans' program, specialized bereavement services for children, Paw Pals® visits from loving animals, and music, massage and art therapy.

Unique VITAS services for hospice-eligible patients include:

Admissions personnel available 24/7/365—at the convenience of the family or upon the request of the physician

Physical, emotional and spiritual care provided by a hospice team that visits the patient via telehealth or safely in the comfort of their home, nursing home or assisted living facility, an average of five-plus times per week

24/7 access to trained clinicians who can send a team member to the patient's home when necessary

Continuous care at home for up to 24 hours when needed

In addition, VITAS is committed to providing several key community benefits:

Improved access to care for over 32,000 veterans , who comprise nearly 30% of the region's 65+ population

, who comprise nearly 30% of the region's 65+ population 42 new full-time employment positions created across a wide range of disciplines

created across a wide range of disciplines Volunteer opportunities equivalent to at least 5% of all direct-care hours

equivalent to at least 5% of all direct-care hours Grants to local food, housing and medical assistance programs, caregiver education and support, as well as scholarship opportunities

Healthcare professionals may contact the Panama City office at 877.515.1932 for 24/7 referral information or download the VITAS mobile app for one-touch referrals, VITAS locations and interactive hospice eligibility guidelines.

For more information about VITAS in Panama City and available career opportunities, visit VITAS.com/PanamaCity. Interested volunteers can learn more and sign up at VITAS.com/Volunteer.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,262 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the first quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,215. Visit www.vitas.com.

