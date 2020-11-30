VITAS® Healthcare Selects Greater Than One Group For Marketing, Branding And Industry Initiatives

Greater Than One Group is a privately held full-service global agency network that provides creative, digital, media, enterprise, analytics, social media and business consulting solutions to leading health and wellness clients around the world.

"The Greater Than One team stood out for its healthcare expertise and ability to elevate our educational outreach to healthcare partners," said Drew Landmeier, VITAS senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

"This partnership affirms our commitment to enhanced partner education, workforce diversity, improved patient and family experiences through timelier access to compassionate hospice care, and delivery of expert hospice care and education within underserved communities," said Landmeier.

"We are thrilled to partner with VITAS. We value the opportunity to enhance their customer communications and bring forward exciting new ideas across media, content, data and beyond," said Elizabeth Izard Apelles, chief executive officer and founder of Greater Than One.

According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association, 1.55 million Medicare beneficiaries received hospice care in 2018, up 4% from 2017. They received 113.5 million total days of care, 89.6 days on average.

Throughout its history, VITAS has been a hospice innovator, from its early adoption of interdisciplinary hospice teams and individualized care plans that are shaped by the wishes, values and goals of patients with advanced illness. Each care team includes a hospice physician, nurse, aide, social worker, chaplain and volunteer. When curative treatments are no longer effective or preferred, hospice care provides comfort-focused solutions, services and education to help patients and their families focus on quality of life near the end of life, supplemented by follow-up bereavement support for families.

About VITAS Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 49 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,649 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,045. Visit www.vitas.com.

About Greater Than One

Founded in 2000, Greater Than One Group is a privately held full-service global agency network that provides creative, digital, media, enterprise, analytics, social media and business consulting solutions to leading health and wellness clients around the world, with offices in in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan and London. Made with Imagination™ and driven to improve healthcare for patients, families and all members of the medical community, GTO Group applies converged proprietary data-driven methodologies to question what is truly possible and deliver real-world results. For additional information, contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.greaterthanone.com

