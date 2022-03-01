Vitech Releases DataInsight For Advanced Business Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group, a leading provider of cloud-native administrative software, today announced the release of DataInsight, the data transformation and machine learning component of Vitech's data and analytics platform for just-in-time, customized business intelligence.

DataInsight uses big data analytics and machine learning technology to unify intelligence for insightful and informed decision-making. By leveraging integrated data streams from V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution, and other third-party data sources, DataInsight synthesizes domain-specific analytics and empowers users through exploratory dashboards and event-based automation.

"For today's businesses to fully utilize the vast amount of data available to them, they need predictive analytics and modeling to identify new opportunities, discover business trends, and realize operational enhancements," said Ali Kheirolomoom, Vitech's Chief Product Officer. "DataInsight's open platform and defined interfaces allow sharable, just-in-time intelligence for an informed ecosystem and increased customer satisfaction."

DataInsight is part of V3locity's transformative suite of products that offers full life-cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. V3locity combines modern and proven core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group