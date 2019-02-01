Vitech to Exhibit at 2019 SuperReturn International Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of administrative software solutions, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 2019 SuperReturn International Conference, taking place in Berlin, Germany from February 26th through March 1st.

Vitech will be exhibiting V3, its alternative investment administration solution. V3 helps investment organizations streamline operations, expand capabilities, and deliver higher levels of customer service.

"We are excited to be back in Berlin at SuperReturn International," said Hope Nawada, Vitech's Director of Investment Solutions. "We look forward to meeting with attendees to discuss how V3 can transform their operations and support their success in an evolving marketplace."

About Vitech® and V3®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to investment, insurance and retirement organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

V3 is a highly scalable, configurable administrative platform that addresses the complex needs of investment, insurance and retirement organizations. It is an award winning, contemporary technology solution available for both on-premise or cloud-based deployments.

SOURCE Vitech

Related Links

http://www.vitechinc.com

