Vitech to Sponsor 2019 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of insurance administration software, announced today that it is a premier sponsor of the 2019 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar, taking place February 5-6 in Miami, Florida.

Vitech will also showcase its V3 software for insurance administration during the conference's Gallery Walk reception on Tuesday, February 5th, from 5:30 to 7:00pm. The software demonstration will highlight V3's insurance capabilities and enterprise features. V3 is a powerful administration solution that can help insurance organizations improve operations, expand capabilities, offer new products, and benefit from new digital assets.

"We are excited to discuss our transformative insurance software with this year's conference attendees," said Jamie Vitiello, Vitech's Executive Vice President. "We look forward to sharing innovative ideas and best practices that address challenges in the enrollment technology marketplace."

About Vitech® and V3®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

V3 is a highly scalable, configurable administrative platform that addresses the complex needs of insurance, retirement and investment organizations. It is an award winning, contemporary technology solution available for both on-premise or cloud-based deployments.

