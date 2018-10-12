Vitech to Sponsor the 2018 LIMRA Annual Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations, announced today that it is a Diamond Sponsor of the 2018 LIMRA Annual Conference, held October 28-30 in New York, New York.

The LIMRA Annual Conference is one of the largest gatherings of senior insurance executives, meeting to discuss strategic industry insights and trends in the current marketplace. This year's theme is "Reclaiming Relevance: Now Is the Time!" and will explore how carriers can cut through the noise of constant information and outside influence to effectively reach their consumers.

"We are excited to be a Diamond Sponsor this year," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "The conference gives us a unique opportunity to share the ways in which our V3 software can empower and transform leading insurance organizations."

About Vitech® and V3® software

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support in both cloud-based and on-premise models. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

V3 software is a highly scalable, configurable administrative platform that addresses the complex needs of insurance, retirement and investment organizations. It is an award winning, contemporary technology solution available for both cloud-based and on-premise deployments.

