Vitech's CEO to Present at 2019 LIMRA and LOMA Canada Annual Conference

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of financial administration solutions, announced today that its CEO, Frank Vitiello, will be speaking at the 2019 LIMRA and LOMA Canada Annual Conference, taking place May 8th in Toronto, Canada.

Frank's presentation "Pulling Back the Curtain on Digital Administration" will examine strategies for leveraging digital capabilities to streamline operations, improve customer experience and deepen the relationship between the customer and carrier.

"A successful digital experience strategy starts with the right technology," said Frank Vitiello. "Vitech is a leader in this space, and I am excited to share our thoughts and insights at the LIMRA and LOMA Canada Annual Conference."

About Vitech®, V3® and V3locity™

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support.

V3 is a highly scalable, configurable administration platform that addresses the complex needs of insurance, retirement and investment organizations. It is an award-winning, contemporary technology solution available for both on-premise or cloud-based deployments via Vitech's V3locity™ Service.

V3locity is a turn-key, AWS-based alternative to an on-premise installation. It is V3 encapsulated inside of a powerful, proprietary management layer that provides smooth, effective operations 24x7x365. It is a fully managed platform that delivers tremendous scalability, security, and reliability with minimal upfront expenses and a predictable, contained long term cost model.

SOURCE Vitech

Related Links

http://www.vitechinc.com

