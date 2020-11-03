Vitech's GENESYS 2020 R2 Brings Enhanced Diagramming Capability for Model-Based Systems Engineering

Enhanced formatting for diagram content

GENESYS 2020 R2 dramatically increases the range of diagram formatting. Previously, one could set size, color, and opacity, and decide whether to display a node as a box or an image. Now, one can change node shapes, line weights, line styles, font styles, and even change the template for a specific node or line—all ways to enhance an engineer's effectiveness in communicating with a particular audience.

Ability to hide diagram elements in order to emphasize content

From an engineering perspective, it is essential to have a complete picture. However, for communication purposes, sometimes it is desirable to hide certain information in order to focus on other aspects. With GENESYS 2020 R2, one can now elide content, selectively hiding / showing nodes and lines on diagrams. Users can focus audiences on areas of interest while hiding other content without having to manage and synchronize separate artifacts.

Rule-based formatting provides rich, effortless visualizations

With GENESYS 2020 R2, users are able to apply formatting options via a simple rule-based framework, taking autogenerated diagrams to another level. One can author new rules in a matter of minutes, with no programming required. For example, one can show all entities with diagnostic errors in red. One can use thick lines for all electrical connections to highlight these interfaces. One can elide all phase two functionality from an activity diagram, showing only phase one capabilities.

Multiple views per diagram type enhance communication and analysis

With GENESYS 2020 R2, users can have as many views of a given diagram type for a given system element as they like. One can have an internal block diagram represent the as-is capability and a second represent the phase two upgrade. One can capture a technical diagram and an architoon—for the same representation. As one's system definition evolves, GENESYS automatically maintains the technical content of every view for guaranteed consistency. The user controls the formatting of each view to deliver just the right impact.

Additional refinements to enhance the MBSE experience

In addition to diagram framework enhancements, the 2020 R2 release brings these capabilities:

Improved simulator performance with simulations executing 3.5x faster, making dynamic validation of behavioral architecture quicker than ever

Enhanced drag-drop from Windows, allowing the ability to set hyperlink attributes for entities (alongside the existing ability to associate files and set images)

Extended entities in the key classes lists on diagrams, streamlining the systems engineering effort

Enhanced modeling of risks with schema changes, better representing mitigation activities

Support for RequirementGroups and VerificationRequirementGroups, two concepts proposed for SysML v2

"With GENESYS 2020 R2, we've greatly expanded the capability of the systems engineer to effectively communicate their work. This is essential when solving complex problems, simplifying the process of aligning team understanding and engaging its collective intelligence," said Long.

