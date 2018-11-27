Vitiello Communications Group Encourages Volunteerism on International Volunteer Day

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) today announced that, as part of its recently expanded corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, VTLO Cares, the company has set a volunteer goal of 150 hours for the next two years.

"VTLO's Employee Volunteering program is inspired by the company's GRIT values of Growth, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork and supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," said VTLO Chief Operating Officer Nadine Green.

VTLO team members may volunteer at any nonprofit they choose in support of this goal, which focuses on Employee Volunteering. Each year on Giving Tuesday, the team member with the highest number of hours will be named the VTLO Volunteer of the Year. In recognition of the honor, VTLO will make a monetary donation to a nonprofit organization of the Volunteer's choice.

Additionally, the company has made a commitment to donate to World Vision for every hour volunteered by VTLO team members, up to 150 hours. By supporting this goal through their volunteer efforts, VTLO team members will help provide clean water access for 30 people in Rwanda under World Vision's water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) initiative by VTLO's 30th anniversary in 2020.

"We are excited to offer VTLO team members the opportunity to contribute towards the company's CSR goals through their own volunteer efforts. We want to increase our ongoing commitment to the communities in which we work and to continue to be a force for good as we approach our 30th year in business," said VTLO Chief Executive Officer Jill Vitiello.

About Vitiello Communications Group

Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) is a global leader in business communications working with executives to engage people and inspire them to achieve great outcomes. The company's client roster spans a range of highly regulated industries, including life sciences and financial services. VTLO is a certified woman-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit the VTLO website.

