Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) Names Vice President and Senior Account Director

Kristen Erickson has been named vice president, Client Services. In her new role, Erickson is responsible for driving business process related to client delivery across the agency and for leading numerous global accounts. She was promoted from director, Client Services. Erickson joined VTLO in 2012 and attained positions of increasing responsibility, being appointed to VTLO's Management Team in 2017. Erickson continues to report to VTLO Chief Operating Officer Nadine Green.

"Kristen is widely recognized by our clients as a creative leader and strong project manager. She has introduced human resources processes and best practices, including in the talent acquisition and management space, that have been essential in expanding the VTLO team's capabilities. Her promotion to vice president recognizes her contribution to our clients and to the company and opens new opportunities for sharing our expertise in employee engagement," said Green.

Richelle Feigin, Ph.D., has been named senior account director. In her new role, Feigin is responsible for leading the agency's Inclusive Workplace Culture practice and for managing several accounts. She was promoted from account director. Feigin joined VTLO in 2010 and is instrumental in developing key client relationships. Feigin continues to report to Erickson.

"Richelle is an industry award-winning communications professional whose creativity and commitment to innovation inspire continuous improvement in our client projects and on the VTLO team. She leads our Inclusive Workplace Culture practice with authority and ingenuity. This year, Richelle was named the VTLO Cares Volunteer of the Year and co-created the agency's new Adopt-a-Teacher program. Her promotion recognizes her significant experience in culture change and diversity, inclusion and allyship," said Erickson.

"We are proud of our accomplished, experienced leaders who help our clients sustain healthy workplace cultures through the power of communication, especially during these challenging times," said VTLO Chief Executive Officer Jill Vitiello.

About Vitiello Communications Group

Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) is a communications agency focused on the employee experience. We are experts in change management, employee engagement and inclusive workplace culture.

CONTACT:

Seth Mucha

732.238.6622 ext. 508

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitiello Communications Group

Related Links

http://www.vtlo.com

