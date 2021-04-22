Vitrolife AB: Interim report January-March 2021: Recovery and good profitability
First quarter:
- Sales amounted to SEK 379 (334) million, corresponding to an increase of 14 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 20 percent in local currency.
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 163 (116) million, corresponding to a margin of 43 (35) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 10 million.
- Net income amounted to SEK 119 (80) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 1.09 (0.74).
