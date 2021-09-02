GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mikael Engblom has today resigned from his position. A process to recruit a replacement will be initiated and Mikael Engblom will continue in his current role until a new CFO takes office. Mikael Engblom has been CFO since 2011 and before that worked as a controller at the company.

"During his time as CFO, Mikael has played a key role in transforming the company from a small niche company to a very profitable market-leading player in reproductive health with an international ownership base through internal efficiency work, strategy plans and acquisitions," says Thomas Axelsson, CEO. "I would like to thank Mikael for good cooperation and his valuable contribution to the company's exceptional development over the past ten years and wish him best of luck for the future," says Thomas Axelsson, CEO.

"Vitrolife is facing a new exciting growth journey, but after ten developing years as CFO at Vitrolife, I have decided that it is time for a new challenge," says Mikael Engblom.

Gothenburg, September 2, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3.00 pm CET on September 2, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/vitrolife-s-cfo-leaves,c3408643

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3408643/1463335.pdf Vitrolife´s CFO leaves

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)