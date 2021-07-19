Vitrolife's share buyback program completed

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period July 15, 2021 until July 16, 2021, Vitrolife AB (publ) has repurchased a total of 52,568 shares as part of the buyback program introduced by the Board of Directors to secure the obligations of Vitrolife (including social security contributions) relating to the long-term incentive program LTIP2021. As a result, the buyback program, which Vitrolife announced on July 14, 2021, is hereby completed since the maximum amount of shares (52,568) has been repurchased.

The buyback program was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").

During the period July 15, 2021 until July 16, 2021, shares were repurchased as follows:

July 15, 2021:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): 26,284

Weighted average share price per day (SEK): 434,1554

Total daily transaction value (SEK): 11,411,341

July 16, 2021:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): 26,284

Weighted average share price per day (SEK): 434,1478

Total daily transaction value (SEK): 11,411,141

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Vitrolife. Following the acquisitions above, Vitrolife's holding of own shares amounts to 52,568. The total number of shares in Vitrolife is 118,195,878.

Gothenburg, July 19, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

