Viubox SYZ 3D Try-On - The New Face of Online Shopping is Finally Here

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViuBox is happy to announce the release of its latest offering to revolutionize the virtual trial room industry - ViuBox SYZ 3.0.

ViuBox is a technology company with the purpose of creating AI-based software for fashion businesses. With their latest addition ViuBox SYZ 3D try-on, retailers will be able to offer customers a brand-new experience to try outfits. All it takes is a quick selfie for users to get started. Based on the image, an avatar will be generated that is accurate physically and facially.

With just a click of a selfie create your own 3D avatar. Personalized size recommendations for online shoppers.

This way, people will get to know exactly how they would look in clothes before they buy. ViuBox 3.0 will also recommend the size of the outfit that customers should purchase based on their body measurements.

Oftentimes, it is really cumbersome as customers regularly pick the wrong size of clothes, or the wrong outfits altogether because they couldn't try it out conveniently. But, with ViuBox 3.0, all these errors are solved with an efficient try-out process and it is also in 3D!

Retailers can expect a boost in customer satisfaction and a decrease in returns and exchanges. With the arrival of ViuBox 3D try-on, we can expect to see a change in the way people shop. An added benefit is that it can be used on any device, from any location. It also leverages Augmented Reality, Virtual reality, and web stores which can deliver an enhanced experience for users.

"We're very proud to finally be able to introduce the world to ViuBox 3.0," said, Arash Ahmadi, the founder, and chief technology officer. "It is a vision that has come to life after years of hard work from the entire team.

"There has been no compromise on the quality of the product, and we can confidently say that we offer the best and most realistic virtual trial room experience to users. We can't wait to get started and implement our vision across the globe."

