Viva Entertainment Group aka Vivalivetv to Stream the Virtual Puerto Rican Parade Saturday June 13th at 12:00 pm

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are streamed using the Internet, is pleased to announce that it will be airing the 1st Virtual Puerto Rican Parade.

The fervor and love for Puerto Rico have overflowed the convocation of the 1st Virtual Puerto Rican Parade with the intention of not interrupting a 62- year old-tradition of the great party that is celebrated in New York City.

Dedicated to Superstar, Icon Tito Puente narrated by his Popular musician son Tito Puente Jr. A large number of personalities such as Hollywood actor Edward James Olmos, who release a historic phrase "I was not born in Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico was born in me". Olmos is also joined by the popular and beloved star Luis Guzman and colleagues such as Rodrigo Massa (Actor/El Dragon-Netflix, Recording Artist), Juan Pablo Di Pace (Actor/Fuller House -Netflix, Recording Artist), Luis Ramos ( Actor-Power) and Delilah Cotto (Actress Empire and Hulk) Directors José Javi Ferrer and Virginia Romero, The forever popular Súper Yadira, Vanessa de Roide, and Top Model Monique Alexandra. The event cant go on without the presence of Major League Baseball Champion Yadier Molina who will introduce his daughter Ari D with her 1st live performance.

Among the international invited artist the Virtual Puerto Rican Parade features Soleil from Argentina, Srta Dayana from Cuba, Toño Rosario, Fulanito and Proyecto Uno from Dominican Republic and the world re-known sensation Los Adolescentes representing Venezuela.

Puerto Rico has made a name for itself in the music world over time. Headlining this historic event is the Queen of Reggeaeton Ivy Queen, Vico C, Manny Manuel, MDO, World DJ's The Martinez BrotherBaby Rasta & Gringo, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Tito Nieves, Daniela Droz, Tito Rojas, Giselle, Yolanda Duke, Victor Santiago, Javvy L'amour, Lalo Rodriguez, Julio Sanabria, Luis Damon, Hip Hop Jibarito, Grizelle "La Chichi" Del Valle, DJ Negro, DJ Playero and Michael Stuart.

The Virtual Puerto Rican Parade will stream on the Vivalivetv Application Channel 1 as aventure with HITN Network. For more information on the event please visit www.paradavirtualpr.com .

Johnny Falcones Viva's CEO stated. "You don't have to be from Puerto Rico to witness and enjoy watching the event" amid this pandemic and everything the world is going through a bit of joy wont hurt.

We are working fast and furious to be the best we can be and we will show it shortly. I will like to thank the Board of the VPRP for giving us the honor and letting us guide them through what to many people is uncharted territory such as streaming an event of this magnitude. Miami Talents a great job in production, and to all the celebrities who have shown their true love for Puerto Rico by taking the time and say count me in. To shareholders and followers. This is the Kick off to a long chain of events starting with great partnerships, from the sports and entertainment world. It all start June 26th and 27th with two pay-per-views in one weekend. Our new revenue stream. 'We will update you as they happen if you like to subscribe to a particular event."

Darma Diaz, newly elected New York City Council for District 37, said she was pleasantly surprised by everyone's response and the eagerness to make the event happen. " This represents yet another demonstration of what Boricua Pride is and how capable we are too standing up in the face of adversity"

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content, owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV



www.vivalivetv.com

www.vivalivetv.net

Vivalivetv is available on Google Play, App Store, Amazon, BLU Phones, Apple TV, ROKU TV, LG TV.

The aforementioned statement should be read in conjunction with the company's period filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

