VIVA Entertainment Group Finalizes Promotional Deal With Internet Giant Bidwin, Inc.

MIAMI, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription format, today announced that it has executed a deal with in-app marketing company, BidWin, Inc., as part of the Company's overall strategy to increase visibility in the market place and grow its subscriber base.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Viva will utilize BidWin's +200,000 in-app network for marketing and advertising initiatives which assists content creators and providers wanting to drive digital asset awareness and monetization. BidWin will utilize programmatic performance buying to distribute Viva promotional materials globally to 200,000+ apps with an audience of over 2M+ unique visitors. Using advanced AI targeting and enhanced taxonomy strategies, BidWin believes it can increase Viva's visibility and subscriber base tremendously.

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The addition of BidWin as a partner brings a breath of fresh air to our sales and marketing strategies by exposing our product to a massive world market. Working with them daily to re-target certain markets helps us see and explore avenues that are untapped in the space. I believe they are a great part of what we are doing and looking to do in the years ahead in order to make Viva a forced in the OTT space. We have created what we consider the gold standard OTT delivery product; the objective now is to increase awareness and subscribers. Every day we get closer and closer to the finish line where all the hard work, patience and perseverance will pay off."

Tony Thielman, serial entrepreneur and Bidwin Founder/CEO said, "This newest partnership is an exciting opportunity to leverage our expertise in monetization to deliver better brand awareness and visibility to Viva and its products. We're also looking forward to expanding this strategy to help content creators, media companies, and entertainers optimize their digital presence while maximizing their revenue. We believe this has been a mostly ignored segment of digital promotion and that with the help of Viva, we can create those connections that previously did not exist."

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc:

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider of an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

About Bidwin Inc

BidWin is the latest company from the founder of Operative, advertising technology's largest advertising workflow company (acq. by Sintec Media c.2013) and AdsMogo, China's largest in-app SDK ad network (acquired by Alibaba c.2018). Today the company operates an advanced, in-app ad exchange that manages over 200,000 apps with partners including International Champions Cup, Anyclip, Google, Sony Group, AWS, and Kiip Moments Network. It enables clients to manage inventory, connect with global brands and empower first party data. Most importantly, Bidwin leverages AI across its in-app exchange to maximize publisher revenue by enhancing the taxonomy and providing recommended content for improved bidder comprehension. Additional services provided to its partners include: website/app development, media buying, and content optimization.

