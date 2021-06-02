Viva Entertainment Group Inks Deal With Urban Celebrity Boxing For All Of Their Pay Per View Events

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet, Is pleased to announce it has signed a deal with urban celebrity boxing for all their events. .

The deal is composed of Fight Night Channel 8 on VivaLive TV and all the Events Urban Celebrity Boxing Produces such as the biggest international influencers fight to happen in America.

June 26th Orlando Florida will be the home of Puerto Rico vs Mexico influencer vs influencer fight to be held on VivaLive TV. The captivating character @GallotheProducer has people talking all over the world to see if he can back up his big mouth or will the baby faced assassin from Mexico @Screamau come out victorious! . Other bouts on the card consist of Harlem globetrotters star and ESPN slam dunk champion Wayne Clark vs Tah-O. Central Florida's Hip-Hop recording artist! Don't forget our divas match two of Hustling The bag reality tv stars Divine and Tashi go toe to toe for the money in the bag fight winner takes all the money in the ring!. Download the VivaLive TV app and purchase your PPV for only $9.99 www.ucbl.live! Live performances from Soleil international recording star and grammy award winning D'mingo! All brought to you by UCBL.

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and CEO states, " The Urban world is something to watch for. It's here to stay. The biggest artists in the world today are urban. Influencers are part of a high value trend for corporate America. They are spending billions of dollars by attaching influencers to their brand. Why not see them fight" All their followers are eager to see them in action. Urban Celebrity Boxing pioneered and transform that niche to what today is a massive audience paying to watch their favorite influencer. The streaming business is growing and pay per views are becoming part of our strength as a company. It's a great revenue stream for our company's growth. Urban Celebrity Boxing is poised to change the sport.

Ray Santiago aka (Rayrok) CEO of Urban Celebrity Boxing states, "Teaming up with a company that shares the same vision is been our goal. Johnny definitely knows how to see ahead." Viva is ahead of the game. We will change how boxing will be seen in the near future. Can't wait for June 26th. We at UCBL are very excited to take this to the next level . We will announce our next event which promises to be a huge one on June 26th after the Fights.

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

www.vivalivetv.com

www.vivalivetv.net

About Urban Celebrity Boxing (UCBL)

UCBL a Florida Corporation is a platform created to show America's youth that you can put your gloves up and your guns down and live to fight another day.



