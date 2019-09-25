VIVA Kuwait Renews a Multi-year Contract for Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management With Subex

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a leading telecom solutions provider today announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract from VIVA, Kuwait's fastest-growing and most developed telecom operator, to provide its ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management solutions on a Managed Services model. This marks the renewal of the earlier contract that both companies had for the provision of Business Assurance and Fraud Management solutions. VIVA is part of the STC group, the world-class digital leader in the Middle East and South Africa, and has rapidly established itself in the market through its customer and employee-centric approach.

The engagement is aimed at helping VIVA Kuwait accelerate their drive towards digitalization across different verticals, and to support them in various innovations including 5G and IoT. With VIVA Kuwait focusing heavily on 5G, new revenue streams are expected to open up for the operator, which need advanced capabilities for Business Assurance, Fraud and Security. Subex being a leader in the space, and now pioneering the concept of Digital Trust, will continue to deliver value to VIVA Kuwait.

"We have now been working with Subex for nearly a decade, and have seen sustained value in the relationship. We achieved a great degree of process automation and efficiency through our engagement with Subex, and we are keen to carry forward the collective momentum gathered. With their reinvigorated suite of solutions infused with AI/ML, we see great possibilities in the future with this partnership. Subex's vast experience in the Business Assurance and Fraud Management space coupled with their great track record with us led to us extending this contract. Also, their renewed focus on Digital Trust aligns with our priorities of assuring business in a digital world, resulting in a perfect synergy. We look forward to the next phase of this partnership," said Sai Devata, Finance Controller, VIVA Kuwait.

"VIVA Kuwait is seen as an innovator in a highly competitive market and is extremely good at leveraging technology to drive significant business value. To be awarded the contract extention is an endorsement of our ability to secure VIVA's business innovation initiatives using a combination of our Technology and domain expertise. With VIVA's plans for 5G roll out, the next phase of the journey is expected to be further exciting and will have us collaborate closely. We immensely value our partnership with VIVA and are confident of our ability to deliver value," said Shankar Roddam, Chief Operating Officer, Subex.

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust and Optimization for Communication Service Providers. Founded in 1992, Subex has spent over 25 years in enabling 3/4th of the largest 50 CSPs globally achieve competitive advantage. By leveraging data which is gathered across networks, customers, and systems coupled with its domain knowledge and the capabilities of its core solutions, Subex helps CSPs to drive new business models, enhance customer experience and optimize enterprises.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Business Assurance, Fraud Management, Asset Assurance and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

VIVA is the fastest-growing telecom operator in Kuwait. Launched in December 2008, VIVA always offers 'More' for its customers by transforming communication, information and entertainment experiences to cater to their day to day needs. The company has rapidly established a pioneer position in the market through its customer centric approach. VIVA's quest is to be the mobile brand of choice in Kuwait by being transparent, engaging, energetic and fulfilling. VIVA continues to take a considerable share of the market by offering an innovative range of best value products, services and content propositions; a state-of-the-art, nationwide network and world-class service. VIVA offers high Internet speeds, due to the implementation of the most advanced fifth generation '5G' network in Kuwait resulting in superior coverage, performance and reliability.

For more information, visit VIVA at one of its 99 branches, VIVA App, VIVA's website www.viva.com.kw, or any of its authorized dealers across Kuwait.

