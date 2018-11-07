VIVA Physicians Plan Vascular Leaders Forum on Drug-eluting Tech in PAD

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Physicians will host a special session of its Vascular Leaders Forum series, "Drug Elution in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): A Critical Analysis from a Multispecialty Consortium", February 28-March 1, 2019, in Washington, DC, at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Washington DC, located at 2121 P Street NW, Washington DC. The goal of this forum is to analyze a recent meta-analysis that associates drug-eluting technologies with increased mortality at 3 and 5 years.

VIVA Physicians is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to PAD education and research.

This 1.5-day consortium will bring together an international coalition of leading clinicians, including representatives from major medical societies, US regulatory agencies, patient advocacy experts, and representatives from the medical device industry.

The forum, funded solely by VIVA Physicians, will bring a comprehensive, balanced, and focused attention to historical and current safety and efficacy data; a regulatory perspective on the meta-analysis; and how clinicians and trialists should react to these findings.

For more information about VIVA Physicians, visit www.vivaphysicians.org. For questions specific to the Vascular Leaders Forum, contact press@vivaphysicians.org.

SOURCE VIVA Physicians

Related Links

http://www.vivaphysicians.org

