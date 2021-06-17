Viva!! San Antonio Fiesta set for June 17-27

The Fiesta Commission is set to celebrate and support its Participating Member Organizations (PMOs) with a reduced schedule but promise it will still be the great event that represents San Antonio's culture, heritage, and passion for giving back. Health and safety protocols are in place for each event, and plans will follow CDC, Metro Health, City of San Antonio and Bexar County guidelines.

2021 is the 130th year of this citywide celebration, that has grown to more than 100 events over 11 days in any normal year, with plans to a robust return in April 2022. Visitors are encouraged to get the Fiesta spirit in 2021 with don't miss event such as:

Texas Cavaliers Parade – evening parade where floats float! On the San Antonio River Walk.

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) – Food, drink, and hospitality abound at this four-night event in historic La Villita where the cultures that settled San Antonio shine. More than 150 food, drink and atmosphere booths and nine entertainment stages keep NIOSA hopping with continuous live music.

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada – The costumes, horsemanship, and tradition wow visitors and locals alike at this Mexican Rodeo experience.

Viva Botanica – Explore 38 acres of nature play fun during this family-friendly, Fiesta event that includes hands-on activities, culinary tastings, and performance.

Ford Mariachi Festival – grab your spot on the River Walk as floats feature student Mariachis from local school as well as folklorico dancers.

Celebration of Traditions Pow Wow – promoting the traditions and culture of the American Indian.

Gartenfest – Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family friendly German beer garden with great food and drink and music including the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band, choirs, and dance groups.

A full schedule is here. There is no doubt that bright colors, crazy hats, the clinking of medals and cracking of cascarones will make Fiesta San Antonio 2021 one to remember. Regionally, people are more than ready to gear up for road trips and short flights, and San Antonio's Fiesta is the ideal getaway for fun and culture, while still adhering to health/safety standards.

Beyond Fiesta, San Antonio offers new hotels, restaurants, attractions and experiences for all. A great way to stretch vacation budgets is with the newly launched Si San Antonio program. More than 150 hospitality partners are offering deals, discounts and more across the city to bring even more value to a San Antonio getaway.

For Fiesta San Antonio, Si San Antonio, and all things Alamo City, visitors should go to www.VisitSanAntonio.com.

SOURCE Visit San Antonio

