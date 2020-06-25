VIVE X Reaches Investment Milestone - Double Returns On XR Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVE X, HTC VIVE's early stage investment program, continues to aggressively lead investments in the virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) space, announcing today that it has nearly doubled the value of its investments over the last four years. Founded in 2016, VIVE X is the most active investor in the VR/AR market, with more than 100 deals across six locations globally. The program today announced seven new investments in the space as it looks to continue this trajectory. Exhibiting even more forward momentum, 17 companies from the Vive X portfolio have also received additional outside funding in the past year.

One focus area of VIVE X today is on enterprise software that can continue to not only improve processes, training and collaboration in the workplace, but also the overall XR experience. From increased employee engagement with the content to tangible ROI, VR is transforming the workplace. The enterprise segment of VR is forecasted to grow from $829 million in 2018 to $4.26 billion in 2023 (39% CAGR), according to ARtillery Intelligence.

"We work closely with our portfolio companies to help them operationally, and we see them not only weathering the economic storm but thriving," said Marc Metis, Vice President, HTC Vive. "We will continue to invest aggressively, especially in the area of enterprise XR, where we are able to add considerable value as a leading player with deep market experience."

Recent Vive X Highlights:

Vive X portfolio companies are starting to see a wave of further funding from outside sources as the XR market continues to mature. In total, 17 Vive X companies have raised over $60M in additional funding in the past year. The largest rounds of additional funding were raised by Proprio and Talespin in the healthcare and enterprise training segments.

Notably, Mindesk, the real-time VR CAD collaboration platform, was recently acquired by Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1), an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed multinational software company focusing on real-time technologies for industrial companies' digital transformation.

Aided by the global reach and expertise of HTC VIVE, Vection Technologies represents one of the global leaders in the XR enterprise space and the only enterprise XR company listed on the ASX.

Vive X has invested in seven new companies since November. The early stage investment program has focused on enterprise XR software solutions, XR user experience, and unique technologies in VR, AR, AI, and 5G.

3Data Analytics – 3Data Analytics is 3D platform for IT & Cybersecurity Operations. Through the power of WebXR, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT, 3Data Analytics fuses multiple real-time data streams and intelligently cross-correlates alerts, logs, and raw sensor data into a Virtual Operations Center allowing remote IT teams to more efficiently detect and respond to threats, reduce downtime and mitigate risk all in a single, collaborative 3D space.

BodySwaps – BODYSWAPS is a complete soft skills training solution for corporate and education organizations that combines behavioral science, data and immersive VR simulations to create deep and lasting behavioral change.

Imaged Reality – Imaged Reality developed 3DGAIA, the first Enterprise VR platform for the Oil Industry that helps to reduce risk and uncertainty by bringing the field to the office. It enables immersive learning and remote collaboration connecting expertise across the globe.

Maze Theory - Creating narrative experiences centered on active participation, Maze Theory is the developer behind immersive VR experiences like Doctor Who: The Edge of Time and Peaky Blinders, The King's Ransom .

and . ORamaVR – ORamaVR has built the world's most intelligent VR training simulations for healthcare education and assessment. By applying principles of neuroscience, spatial computing and machine learning, ORamaVR is focused on the rapid acceleration of human learning in medicine. An award-winning, evidence based, deep tech start-up, ORamaVR has developed a proprietary software development kit for high-speed, scalable prototyping.

Talespin - Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills alignment for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary XR technology platform Runway to deliver XR-based learning and training applications, mixed reality field tools to support employee job performance, and to advance the collection and alignment of skills data.

VantagePoint - Vantage Point was founded under the belief that while technology can cause apathy, immersive technology can drive empathy and fundamentally make the world more human. Today Vantage Point is actively developing the platform and the products to train people on EQ-driven Soft Skills that matter, with the ultimate goal of enabling humans to unlock their full potential. Vantage Point tackles enterprise training around important topics such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Workplace Anti-Sexual Harassment training.

VIVE X's mission is to help cultivate, foster and grow the global VR/AR ecosystem by supporting startups and providing them with operational expertise and funding. The early stage investments program recently changed its operating model to more frequent investments over the course of the year, instead of a batch format. With a flexible structure not centered around rigidly scheduled batches, Vive X can be more agile and invest in the right deals when they are available.

