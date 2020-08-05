Vivek Tandon of EB5 BRICS joins Sequence Financial Specialists for EB-5 and E-2 Visa Investments, Real Estate Investments, and U.S. Business Advisory Services during COVID

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful review and screening, EB5 BRICS has chosen to associate with Sequence Financial Specialists, LLC ("Sequence") through the association of certain individuals who are registered with Sequence. Sequence is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and is a Boutique Investment Banking Firm and Managing Broker-Dealer (Member FINRA / SIPC ) for Alternative Investments including EB-5 and E-2.

"With most all non-immigrant U.S. visa routes such as H-1B and L-1 under a ban, EB-5 continues to provide a more certain path to permanent residency in the US and with new business and investment opportunities on the rise in the US due to COVID-19, we felt this was the right time to join a larger platform that allows us to be a one-stop shop for foreign investors in the US whether they are looking for immigration, investment for returns, real estate investments or starting or buying a business in the US," said Vivek Tandon, EB5 BRICS Founder and CEO. "We are looking forward to better serving the needs of our current investor clients and educating investors around the world about investing and doing business in the U.S." said Tandon.

Further, through Sequence, foreign investors and companies will have access to advisory services that help prepare individuals and businesses for access to capital, restructuring, as well as merger and/or acquisition opportunities. Sequence can arrange private equity transactions and leverage their experience to provide clients with strategic counsel with a comprehensive range of services for both Buy-side and Sell-side transactions.

EB5 BRICS provides foreign investors with the opportunities and tools to fast track permanent residency to the U.S. Their team of experts collaborates with Regional Centers, business and tax law experts, and real estate and business management professionals to work as a team to help its clients reach their goals of immigration to the U.S. through investment.

