Viventium Enhances Technology Suite with DailyPay's ExtendPX API

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution specializing in the health services sector, today announced that it will join forces with DailyPay to offer more of its clients' employees life-changing access to, and control over, their earned pay. This groundbreaking, white-label solution will offer Viventium clients a seamless, on-brand experience that leverages DailyPay's best-in-class technology previously available only to larger clients.

With more than 6,000 integrations with banks and financial institutions, DailyPay moves more than $1 billion a year in earnings into the hands of employees as they need it. In less than six weeks, the technology teams at Viventium and DailyPay came together to create a customized solution that fits Viventium's needs and delights their clients' employees. With this solution seamlessly integrated into Viventium's systems, millions more healthcare professionals will have instant access to their earned wages, 24/7.

"Since COVID began, healthcare professionals一our most essential workers一have been more stressed than ever before. Viventium's mission is to relieve as much of this stress as possible, and this partnership accomplishes that goal by eliminating the financial burden of waiting between pay cycles," said Dan Neuburger, Chief Executive Officer of Viventium. "DailyPay's gold-standard technology platform and seamless integration with Viventium made them the obvious choice."

Research shows that employees who have access to their pay as they earn it are less stressed and more engaged at work. Research shows that companies offering DailyPay are able to hire 52% faster and retain employees as much as 72% longer, a critical need for healthcare companies amid the labor shortage and global pandemic.

"Our white-label offering provides our valued partners a customized solution with unrivaled go-to-market speed and efficiency," said Darren Cho, Vice President of Product, DailyPay. "We are thrilled to roll out this innovative partnership and solution with Viventium, which will now offer millions in the healthcare field the ability to take control of their finances, reducing their personal stress and helping to save more lives during these unprecedented times."

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right. Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR. For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com, or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including HCA Healthcare, DaVita Kidney Care, ProMedica and Intelycare, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

Media contacts:

