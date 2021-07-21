Vivex Biologics, Inc. to Attend the 3rd Annual American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) Conference

MIAMI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, will be attending the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) Annual Conference 2021 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel from July 22-25, 2021.

The ASPN conference will provide cutting edge updates and discussions for the pain and neuroscience sectors with a focus on improving patient results, education, research and innovation. There will be access to information on policy that affects individual practices and patients, as well as in depth conversations on patient safety and treatment outcomes.

Representatives from VIVEX will be at the conference to showcase VIA Disc NP, the first and only non-surgical allograft for supplementing degenerative discs.

"We look forward to attending ASPN and participating with top minds in pain and neuroscience," said Peter Wehrly, CEO at Vivex Biologics, Inc. "As VIVEX continues to pioneer regenerative medicine solutions that bring a broader range of treatment options for patients, our vision aligns with ASPN's mission and the commitment of its attendees."

VIVEX team leaders will host booth 15A during the following exhibit hours:

Friday, July 23 from 7:45 – 8:00 a.m.

from 7:45 – Breakfast and Product Theaters

Saturday, July 24 during breaks for exhibits

during breaks for exhibits Sunday, July 25 during breaks for exhibits

For more information on VIVEX and its advanced regenerative medicine solutions, please visit www.vivex.com.

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.

Vivex Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

