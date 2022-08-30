Vivi Launches Visual Emergency Alerts to Keep Schools Safe During a Threat Crisis

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivi.io, the leading communication and collaboration platform built exclusively for education, today announced the launch of its visual emergency alerts solution. With millions of students going back to school, Vivi has launched the capability for school administrators and teachers to quickly and easily launch emergency alerts in the event of a threat crisis across all screens on campus, including interactive flat panels, projectors and monitors. With the click of a button, students and staff receive immediate notification for any emergency type.

Vivi's visual emergency alerts can be used for the following use cases:

Active Shooter

Building Lockdown

Severe Weather

Medical Emergency

Building Evacuation

Fires

"The tragic events at Uvalde really hit home," says Natalie Mactier, CEO of Vivi. "Our team is made up of ex-educators, parents and people with a passion for education. The desire to keep children and teachers safe strikes to the very heart of our company's purpose."

"As well as donating a percentage of our June and July sales to Sandy Hook Promise, we wanted to find a way to make a difference," she continues. "As a result, we have now shared our emergency alert API publicly so that any school can integrate with our visual alerts solution using any emergency system they already have in place."

The idea for this feature came from discussions with Australian security expert Craig Harwood—the man called in to take out an active shooter during the massacre in Tasmania's Port Arthur, in which 35 people were killed.

"In an emergency, communication is critical to achieving situational awareness," says Harwood. "Information on an unfolding incident—especially in education settings—can take a long time to reach those able to activate the school's emergency management plan. In dynamic and rapidly evolving situations where every moment counts, it can literally mean the difference between life and death."

School districts can seamlessly integrate Vivi's visual emergency alerts with their current emergency management system using Vivi's API to improve situational awareness and deliver real-time information in the event of a threat incident.

To learn more about Vivi's Emergency Alerts notification solution, visit: https://www.vivi.io/emergency-alerts-for-schools3/

About Vivi

Vivi.io is the leading communication and collaboration platform designed exclusively for education. Vivi offers reliable wireless screen-mirroring capabilities as well as digital signage and emergency alert solutions for K-12 and Higher Education. Vivi engineers classroom solutions that empower educators to personalize student engagement. Vivi is helping over 400,000 teachers and students around the world collaborate and communicate in the classroom. To learn more about Vivi, visit www.vivi.io.

