Vivic Corp officially launched the Taiwan developed "Joy Wave" online platform in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, China to facilitate the growing local demands for yacht time-share and charter services

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2020, Vivic Corp (OTCQB: VIVC) (the "Company", or "we", or "VIVC") officially launched the "Joy Wave" online yacht time-share and charter reservation platform in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, China to facilitate the rapidly growing demands from the local customers.

Due to the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese residents have turned to domestic yacht service providers for water recreational leisure. As the pandemic situation in China eases, the demands for yacht services have risen to the new height and it has become more difficult to make reservations for yacht charter services. To facilitate such demands, VIVC's Taiwan R&D team has been actively improving the "Joy Wave" online platform to allow Chinese customers to charter yachts online. The improved platform carries both B2C and B2B functions and allows individual and corporate customers to conveniently book yacht services at lower costs.

Shenzhen and Guangzhou are the fast-growing coastal cities in China with strong consuming power. The successful launch of "Joy Wave" platform in Shenzhen and Guangzhou not only will attract more local customers, but also will lay the foundation for VIVC to expand to more cities in future.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vivic Corp.