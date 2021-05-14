"Vivid" Lives Up to Its Name

STERLING, Va., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Baltimore City's controversial history with lead exposure in poor neighborhoods, Vivid is a novel that follows the journey of single mother Sheri Calloway, who moves to Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1990s in an attempt to escape the generational trauma hanging over her hometown of Spruce Junction, North Carolina.

Front cover image of the novel, Vivid.

The family's move to Baltimore seems like the perfect new start, and Sheri is captivated by everything the city has to offer – but all isn't as it seems. She inadvertently comes face-to-face with a drug crisis that complicates life in her new home, and soon a series of unusual ailments befalls her children, threatening their future.

Released on May 4, 2021, Vivid is a compelling read that is frighteningly relevant, with vibrant characters and shades of Kate Moore's The Radium Girls. This story, that spans time and space, also illustrates just how interconnected our personal life journeys are – and that it is never too late to become your own champion.

"With Vivid, I wrote the story that I always wanted to read," says author Jana Jones, a Baltimore native. Jones spent 17 years working with various nonprofit and public service agencies across the United States. A storyteller at heart, she created the Anansi Project, a creative writing program for youth and young adults which resulted in the Anansi's Web literary magazine.

Vivid is published by Basil Bay Press and is available for purchase on Barnes and Noble.com, Target.com and Amazon. To learn more about this gem of a find, please visit JanaJJones.com/vivid.

