Vivid Seats Launches Loyalty Program Alongside Redesigned Mobile App

Upon logging in to the fully redesigned Vivid Seats app, fans will automatically be enrolled in the Vivid Seats Rewards loyalty program; there is no need to sign up, and all purchases will count towards credit back. Credit is stored within the user's account, with no limit on accumulation or restrictions on specific events. With Vivid Seats Rewards, both loyalty and simplicity are at the forefront.

"Buying tickets to live events is often a significant investment," said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. "We wanted to design a program that rewarded every fan that buys on our platform. With Vivid Seats Rewards, our customers have certainty that they're getting the most value when buying tickets using our new app, and will ultimately be able to experience even more live events."

As fans purchase tickets to their favorite live events, their fandom is reflected by their status: MVP ($0 to $499 annually), Rock Star ($500 to $1,999 annually) and Hall of Famer ($2,000+ annually). Each status has additional benefits, including an increasing credit back percentage for every $250 spent (MVP: 5%; Rock Star: 6%; Hall of Famer: 8%), and exclusive in-app offers so all fans can cheer on their favorite athletes, actors, artists and more.

To celebrate the launch of both Vivid Seats Rewards and the refreshed Vivid Seats app, which focuses on exploration and event discovery, fans will earn double credit back on all purchases through Labor Day (September 2, 2019). The limited time offer coincides with the arrival of highly-anticipated concert tours and Broadway shows, as well as the start of the college football, NFL, NBA, and NHL seasons. The revamped Vivid Seats app, with a renewed focus on event and artist discovery, will help fans find tickets to thousands of performances and games, including those featuring official Vivid Seats partners such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Notre Dame, Duke, the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers, and more.

Since launching in 2001, Chicago-based Vivid Seats has been committed to providing fans across live sports, concerts, theater, and more with the best ticketing options, all backed by a 100% Buyer Guarantee as well as authoritative industry-leading technology. With Vivid Seats Rewards, fans have another reason to choose Vivid Seats for all their live events.

For more on Vivid Seats Rewards, visit www.vividseats.com/rewards.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is North America's leading independent marketplace for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events, and the industry's leading provider of technology platforms and service solutions. Founded in 2001, the Chicago-based tech company offers exceptional affordability across one of the widest selections of premium tickets and event packages. Selected by organizations like ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers, Notre Dame and the Duke Blue Devils to serve as official ticketing partners, Vivid Seats supports all confirmed orders with a 100% Buyer Guarantee and a dedicated customer service team to ensure the safest and most convenient purchase experience. Fans who want to sit closer and see more of their favorite live events can order directly on vividseats.com, by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app or by phone at 866-848-8499.

Contact:

Michael O'Neil

press@vividseats.com

(312) 291-9966

SOURCE Vivid Seats

Related Links

http://www.vividseats.com

