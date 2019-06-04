Vivid Sydney Draws International Attention with Global Game Changers Visiting Sydney

The largest festival of Light, Music and Ideas in the Southern Hemisphere has been incredibly popular since it launched 11 years ago and so far this year more than one million visitors have been enjoying the world-famous Light Walk, vibrant Vivid Music events and inspiring Vivid Ideas forums and masterclasses.

Vivid Sydney 2019 has attracted international attention with festival content reaching 8.4 million people online and news articles published across Asia, the U.S. and Europe. Further, the exclusive live stream of The Cure -- playing at Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid LIVE -- attracted hundreds of thousands of views worldwide.

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said Vivid Sydney was an Australian tourism "phenomenon".

"Vivid Sydney is now a 'must visit' festival for international and domestic travellers, and the calibre of talent involved in this year's event is testament to its global appeal," Minister Ayres said.

"More than 330,000 people attended the opening weekend of Vivid Sydney 2019 -- that's 100,000 people more than attended the entire inaugural festival in 2009. With most construction banners in Alfred Street removed and wider concourses it is much easier to explore the Circular Quay precinct.

"There are still so many fantastic events coming up for Vivid Sydney, plenty of Vivid Music and Vivid Ideas events for visitors to book, plus the entirely free three-kilometre Light Walk throughout the CBD from Darling Harbour to the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney."

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer and Vivid Sydney Executive Producer Sandra Chipchase said the international impact of the festival was immense.

"Vivid Sydney celebrates the Harbour City as the hub of creative services for the Asia Pacific region, which is demonstrated by the fact that it attracts world-class thought leaders, artists and performers," Ms Chipchase said.

"In addition, visitors from around the world stream into Sydney to experience this unique festival, take in our outstanding food and beverage offerings, and explore our world-famous iconic sites. In 2018 we had tens of thousands of visitors from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US and Singapore attending Vivid Sydney."

Vivid Sydney runs from 24 May to 15 June, 2019. For a full list of Vivid Music and Vivid ideas events, as well as maps and detailed precinct information, visit www.vividsydney.com

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is the largest festival of light, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere. Celebrating its eleventh anniversary in 2019, Vivid Sydney is continually setting the benchmark for world class events, creativity and innovation. It will transform the Harbour City into a colourful creative canvas from the 24 May to 15 June, 2019. The Festival features spectacular largescale light installations and projections; contemporary and cutting-edge music performances and collaborations; public talks by renowned thought leaders, industry seminars, conferences and creativity workshops, all celebrating Sydney's place as the creative industries hub of the Asia-Pacific. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, and in 2018 attracted 2.25 million attendees. For more information visit vividsydney.com

