VividCortex New Releases Make It Even Easier to See and Share Database Monitoring Insights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VividCortex, the premier provider of database performance monitoring, announced today that it will showcase a series of new product releases during AWS re:Invent (December 2-5; Las Vegas, NV). These releases include coverage of a new database, integrations with complementary platforms, and dynamic new capabilities within VividCortex. Together, they give more people access to vital database monitoring information and help them work together to put that knowledge to use – deploying code with confidence, troubleshooting outages, understanding database health and more.

"Our mission is to make every engineer awesome at databases," said Amena Ali, CEO of VividCortex. "From DBAs and SREs to developers and managers, database stakeholders are looking for full visibility into query behavior and system workload to optimize their apps and grow their business. The new releases that we'll be spotlighting at AWS re:Invent are designed to enable greater observability in the data tier and communicate those insights so that all engineers who interact with it can do their jobs faster and more easily."

At AWS re:Invent, booth #3611, attendees can see how VividCortex is expanding the list of open-source databases it supports – MySQL, PostgreSQL, AWS Aurora, Redis and MongoDB – with the addition of:

MongoDB Atlas (from MongoDB Inc.) – a new fully-managed cloud database that handles the complexity of deploying, managing, and healing deployments on various cloud service providers including AWS, Azure, and GCP. With expanded VividCortex monitoring, an organization's entire engineering team can see inside their MongoDB servers and/or MongoDB Atlas deployments, with more clarity and depth than ever before. Users will be able to quickly analyze and surface insights to others on their teams so they can work together to proactively address issues and scale their application on MongoDB.

VividCortex now also makes it easier to share database performance insights by integrating with:

Slack (from Slack Technologies) – a popular cloud-based instant messaging platform that enables collaboration and teamwork across all kinds of organizations. VividCortex is introducing a new app that allows users to pull charts and metrics into a Slack channel without leaving the tool. Like all content posted in Slack, those VividCortex charts and metrics are then searchable. This Slack-VividCortex combination helps everyone on the Slack channel save time and reduce effort, by letting users stay in the tool of their choice so they can work together more easily to troubleshoot incidents and optimize performance.

OpsGenie (from Atlassian), PagerDuty (from PagerDuty, Inc.), VictorOps (from Splunk, Inc.) – these incident management platforms help people come together and stay in control while they cope with potential challenges. VividCortex integrations automatically send notifications to the incident management system so it can immediately tell the right people about an issue and facilitate response procedures.



And finally, AWS re:Invent attendees can check out recent enhancements to the VividCortex platform that make it easier for users to both see and share key monitoring metrics, analysis and best practices:

VividCortex Explorer Time Comparison helps teams gain a broader understanding of their database performance metrics by offering controls within charts that let users contrast results over time for any metrics in their systems – even beyond the ones already available in VividCortex Profiler (e.g. top-ranked lists of queries). Explorer now allows users to set comparison intervals differently in each chart so they get a broader perspective by comparing a chart, top-list, or metrics over multiple time ranges.

VividCortex Notebook Templates streamline collaborations within and across teams by helping users collect various monitoring results and insights into one place, in a format that is easy for any audience to access – for post-mortems, health checks, code deployments and other purposes.

VividCortex Alert Preview gives users the ability to make smart decisions about setting up alerts. With this new feature, they can see how an alert is likely to behave over time by looking at how it performed in the past, based on the triggering thresholds that the user selected. As they adjust the threshold up or down, they can immediately see how often they're likely to receive alerts in the future. This helps them ensure that they do not receive too many false alerts or miss being alerted when necessary.



For more information about the latest innovations in database monitoring, visit www.vividcortex.com .

