VividCortex Ranks No. 673 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has just announced that VividCortex, premier provider of database performance monitoring, is No. 673 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Each year, this renowned list ranks the 5000 most successful companies in America's dynamic independent small business sector. VividCortex is being honored for achieving 650% annual growth between 2015 and 2018.

The 2019 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists, with a median three-year growth rate of 157 percent.

"It's a tremendous honor to be ranked again near the top of the Inc. 5000," said Amena Ali, Chief Executive Officer of VividCortex. "It's exciting to realize that VividCortex is one of America's fastest growing private companies across all industry sectors, the top-ranked software firm in our home state of Virginia and ranked number 78 among all software companies on the list. We continue to grow so fast – more than quadrupling the median three-year growth rate of Inc. 5000 companies — because we provide hundreds of customers like Shopify, Okta and DraftKings with visibility into database performance so their entire engineering team can go faster, meeting their end-customer needs with more efficient databases and code."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About VividCortex

VividCortex database performance monitoring provides unique insights into database workload and query response. The result is better application speed, efficiency and uptime. VividCortex measures every interaction between apps and databases with deep monitoring and alerting as well as advanced diagnostics, root-cause analysis and troubleshooting. Industry leaders – like Etsy, GitHub, SendGrid, and Yelp – rely on this cloud-based platform for all-query monitoring, easy drill-down views and scalability across thousands of servers. VividCortex helps companies grow by improving their customers' experience, increasing engineering team productivity and reducing costs. VividCortex is backed by leading venture capital firms including New Enterprise Associates, Battery Ventures, Osage Venture Partners, and Bull City Venture Partners. Visit www.vividcortex.com .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

