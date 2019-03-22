VividGro® To Exhibit And Present At NECANN Boston

BOSTON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VividGro, a leader in agricultural technology for consumer and commercial applications, is exhibiting its complete line of indoor LED lighting ideal for cannabis growers at the 2019 NECANN Boston Conference, Booth #138 in the Hynes Convention Center.

"We're seeing a dramatic increase in demand from both the home grower movement as well as large-scale indoor grow operations. As cannabis growers are looking to maximize their yields, while optimize energy efficiency, our lighting and smart farm solutions will continue to shine over the competition," declared Randy Shipley, VividGro Sales VP.

VividGro will be highlighting its line of LED lighting and "intelligent farm" products at this year's show, including:

GroBar is a bright, cool and lightweight, LED lighting system that allows for flexible installation. Constructed from a robust polymer the GroBar is perfect for any environment, wet or dry.

GroBar X leverages the same high quality LED light source, packaged in a lightweight, aluminum fixture, designed for easy installation in vertical and free-hanging applications.

GrowMax offers a powerful LED fixture ideal for replacing standard CMH, fluorescent and metal halide bulbs. Bright, cool, and even touchable, the high quality light is ideal for home use or commercial environments.

FlowerMax combines customizable configurations of highly efficient GroBar X channels for maximum PPFD and yields. FlowerMax provides uniform coverage across the canopy, while significantly reducing cost of A/C in up front and ongoing operations.

GroNet is an "intelligent farm" platform that features sensing, monitoring, alerting and automation (SMAA) in a low-cost, end-to-end solution, powered by the Internet of Things (IoT).

Come visit VividGro in Booth #138 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, from March 22 – 24 and see the latest in indoor grow innovations.

About VividGro

VividGro is a pioneer in the AgTech space. Tailored to the automation and efficiency needs of the indoor agriculture and horticultural markets, VividGro implements solutions that help growers maximize yields and reduce costs. Our state-of-the-art VividGro customized lighting product line delivers optimized PAR to maximize plant growth and PAR efficacy. Our control automation systems and data collection strategies are able to measure and modify growing to help growers learn how to use their resources more efficiently. It is not the lights you use it is how you use them. Learn more about VividGro at www.VividGro.com and join us on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

