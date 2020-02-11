Vividion Therapeutics Appoints Drug Discovery and Development Expert, Robert Abraham, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vividion Therapeutics, a biotechnology company discovering and developing highly selective small molecule medicines that drug traditionally inaccessible targets, today announced the appointment of Robert Abraham, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Abraham joins Vividion from a 10-year tenure at Pfizer, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Group Head, Oncology Research and Development.

"We are delighted to have Bob join the Vividion family. His deep scientific expertise and experience managing a large and complex portfolio at Pfizer will help us successfully advance our broad and promising pipeline of selective small molecule programs," said Diego Miralles, Chief Executive Officer of Vividion. "Our proprietary platform has generated a diverse portfolio addressing several highly sought-after targets in the areas of oncology and immunology, and we look forward to leveraging Bob's insights as we create the small molecules of the future."

"I am extremely excited to join the exceptionally talented and innovative team at Vividion," stated Dr. Abraham. "The success the company has had in generating and progressing multiple compelling programs over such a short period of time is impressive. I look forward to helping Vividion realize the full potential of its technology platform to deliver highly differentiated, impactful medicines to patients."

Dr. Abraham's leadership responsibilities at Pfizer included oversight of cancer drug discovery and early clinical development. He joined Pfizer in 2009 following the acquisition of Wyeth, where he was Vice President and Head of Oncology Discovery. Prior to joining Wyeth, Dr. Abraham was the Cancer Center Director at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute from 2001 to 2005. From 1998 to 2001, he was a Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology and the Department of Immunology at the Duke University Medical Center, where he held an Endowed Chair in Cancer Biology. Dr. Abraham started his academic career at the Mayo Clinic, where he was Professor of Pharmacology and Immunology. During his academic career, he made significant contributions to multiple research areas, including cell signaling, T lymphocyte biology, rapamycin pharmacology and mTOR functions, cancer metabolism and DNA damage responses. He received a B.S. in Biology from Bucknell University and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from University of Pittsburgh.

About Vividion Therapeutics

Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on transforming the future of human health through the limitless creation of highly selective small molecule medicines that drug traditionally inaccessible targets. The company is advancing a broad, diversified pipeline of multiple, selective small molecule therapeutics for highly sought-after disease-causing target proteins in oncology and immunology. The company's cutting-edge platform was spun out of the labs of Vividion's scientific founders, a team of experts in chemical biology and synthetic chemistry from The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.vividion.com.

