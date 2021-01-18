Vivienne J. Halpern MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phoenix VA Health Care System proudly serves Veterans in central Arizona at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center and nine community based outpatient VA clinics. With a commitment to providing the best possible patient-centered care, the Phoenix VA Health Care System is joining a growing number of VA health care facilities in adopting a new method of health care delivery called Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACTs. The highly trained medical team at the Phoenix VA Health Care System demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity.



Having led an impressive career for 23 years, Dr. Halpern is currently serving Veterans at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center as the Chief of Vascular Surgery for the past 12 years. She offers expert vascular surgery services utilizing her skills and interests in limb salvage, wound care, carotid disease, aneurysms, and dialysis. Born to two doctors, Dr. Halpern continues to provide the highest level of support to veterans. Alongside her clinical role, she serves as a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of Arizona Medical College. She is proud to have been a part of various initiatives throughout the course of her medical career, including overseeing an ongoing telehealth project for Veterans in remote locations to improve access to care with interactions with multiple service lines across two VA campuses.



In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Halpern completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology/Genetics in 1983. Then she went on to obtain her Medical Degree from the New York University School of Medicine, and later completed her internal medicine internship at New York University/V.A. Medical Center, as well as his general surgery residency at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center. Additionally, she completed her vascular surgery fellowship program at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. As a testament to her academic excellence, she is an invited Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Professional Wound Care Association. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Halpern is triple-board certified in General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, and Wound Care.



Prior to working within the Phoenix VA Health Care System, Dr. Halpern devoted 15 years at Northwell as the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Wound Care Center from 2006 to 2008 and Attending Surgeon from 1995 to 2008. Then she decided to move to Arizona to further her career. She is notable in supporting animal shelters.



Remaining abreast of the latest technologies and advancements, Dr. Halpern maintains active memberships with professional organizations including the Society of Vascular Surgery, American Medical Association, American Vein and Lymphatic Society, Society for Clinical Vascular Surgery, Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine, Association of Veterans Affairs Surgeons, and the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care. To further her professional development, she has participated in various service and outreach academic activities, as well as sat on society and hospital committees throughout her extensive career.



Dr. Halpern dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Donna Mendes, Dr. Julie Freshlag, and Dr. Jon Cohen.



For further information, please visit https://www.phoenix.va.gov/about/index.asp.



