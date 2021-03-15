Vivint Arena Utilizes Titan HST Emergency Mass Communication Platform To Safeguard Utah Jazz Games

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST, a leading provider of next-gen emergency response systems, is being utilized by Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah to provide mass emergency communication and COVID-19 screening and tracing capabilities during Utah Jazz games and other events. As Vivint Arena looks to increase fan attendance in accordance with guidelines from the Utah Department of Health and the NBA, having an easy-to-use and reliable platform for COVID-19 screening, contact tracing and mass communication is crucial, and Titan HST has delivered a turnkey solution.

The Titan HST mobile app and web-based platform allows Vivint Arena to pre-screen all staff and team personnel for COVID-19 symptoms, instantly identify and notify anyone exposed to an infected individual, and implement density monitoring to set maximum occupancy levels by area. If there is a confirmed case in the arena, Titan HST allows Vivint Arena to track the precise location of the infected individual and quickly implement quarantine and risk mitigation procedures.

"The Titan HST platform is used every game day as we adhere to the NBA's health and safety protocols and gradually increase fan attendance in a safe environment. Their COVID-19 technology has helped not only identify people that have come in close contact with positive individuals, but it has also helped identify people who might be experiencing symptoms, which allows us to quickly isolate them and stop the spread," said Blake Paris, Vice President of Public Safety and Guest Experience, Vivint Arena. "It has been such a pleasure teaming up with Titan HST. Their simple-to-use technology platform and the willingness of the Titan HST team to transform and adapt really sets them apart."

Vivint Arena also utilizes Titan HST for efficient mass communication in an emergency. Recently, the Titan HST platform was employed after a train-related accident outside the arena to quickly and efficiently inform executive staff of the disruption. The Titan HST system additionally features a host of cutting-edge technologies that help reduce emergency response time, including multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality capabilities, and mesh networking to keep communications working even when networks are down, out of range, or overloaded.

"We are overjoyed that Vivint Arena has chosen to utilize Titan HST to secure all events and games, especially during a pandemic when it's more important than ever to have a communication system and outbreak mitigation tool," said Vic Merjanian, CEO of Titan HST. "Our team has quickly adapted to offer unique COVID-19 screening, tracing and asset tracking technology, and are thrilled to see a major sporting venue successfully implement the solution."

Titan HST helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 by providing health pre-screenings allowing users to report COVID-19 status & symptoms, 2-level contact tracing, reducing the spread of infection with automatic notifications to maintain social distancing (density monitoring) and sanitization confirmation.

High-occupancy venues across the country have implemented the Titan HST end-to-end security solution to maximize safety. From major voting sites during a tumultuous election to sporting facilities, Titan HST is becoming the standard for effective mass communication in crisis, as well as an outbreak mitigation tool. As Titan continues to help the nation open back up from a pandemic lock-down, its solution will become that much more crucial. For more information, visit www.titanhst.com.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena, located in downtown Salt Lake City, is the home of the NBA Utah Jazz and Utah's premier sports and entertainment facility with a capacity of 18,306. The arena, which has been the site of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, 1993 and 2023 NBA All-Star Game and numerous marquee concert performers, hosts more than 100 events annually with 1.8 million guests. For more information, visit www.vivintarena.com.

