Vivint Solar Secures New $325 Million Credit Facility Lowering Cost of Debt

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) today announced it has closed a $325 million revolving warehouse facility, which refinanced the aggregation credit facility that was set to mature in 2020. The new warehouse reduces the cost of debt by 87.5 basis points and materially increases the amount of upfront proceeds as a percentage of future contractual cash flows. Five lenders are involved in the deal, which includes an accordion feature that provides the ability for VSLR to upsize the facility to $400 million.

The lenders include Bank of America Merrill Lynch (NYSE:BAC), CitiBank (NYSE:C), affiliates of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) and Silicon Valley Bank (NYSE:SIVB).

"This transaction represents a meaningful improvement in our ability to access debt funding at a higher advance rate, at a lower cost, and earlier in the lifecycle of our assets. Higher advance rates and earlier funding reduces the need for working capital in the business and brings our funding more in line with when we incur creation costs," said Thomas Plagemann, CCO and Head of Capital Markets. "This new financing is part of our plan to continuously reduce our cost of business and provide inexpensive and clean energy solutions for our customers" said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Solar. "The ongoing commitment from our lenders and the competitive terms of this warehouse facility reflect their trust in Vivint Solar's financial strength and market momentum."

Vivint Solar operates in 23 states and has raised more than $4.9 billion in cash equity, tax equity and debt since its inception in 2011.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Vivint Solar's installation capacity remaining in tax equity funds, estimated retained value, and estimated retained value per watt, including the assumptions related to the calculation of the foregoing metrics. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in those statements will be achieved or will occur, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Vivint Solar does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. You should read the documents Vivint Solar has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for more complete information about the company. These documents are available on both the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.vivintsolar.com/ .

Investor Contact:

Rob Kain

855-842-1844

ir@vivintsolar.com

Press Contact:

Heather Hurst

Senior Director of Communications

385-202-6577

pr@vivintsolar.com

