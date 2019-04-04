WASHINGTON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Vivitar-Recalls-Hot-Cold-Massage-Balls-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Target

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Hot/cold massage balls

Hazard: The massage balls can leak or rupture during or after microwaving, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massage balls and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "Sports/Fitness/Outdoors" for more information or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page.

Recall Details

Units: About 60,000

Description:

This recall involves Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls. The massage balls are teal, light pink or lavender and come in a package of two balls – one smooth ball and one with raised bumps. The name "Vivitar," model number, date code, and UPC can be found on the bottom of the product packaging. The date code can also be found on the smooth ball.

Model Number Date Code UPC F19-MB-TL MID# 1940918 681066474037 F19-MB-LP MID# 1940918 681066305645 F19-MB-LV MID# 1940918 681066182475

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 84 reports of massage balls bursting during microwaving, including 17 reports of burns to various parts of the body.

Sold Exclusively At: Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through February 2019 for about $5.

Manufacturer(s): Sakar International dba; Vivitar, of Edison, N.J.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-099

