Vivo Introduces Futuristic Dual Display Smartphone for “NEX-Level” Multifaceted Experience

"As Vivo's premium line-up, the NEX series offers not only an extraordinary user experience to consumers, it also unleashes our imagination towards the future of design and development of smartphones. Combining a futuristic dual-display design and innovative technologies, NEX Dual Display Edition demonstrates Vivo's continuous exploration and pursuit of exceptional innovations for consumers, " said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo.

Futuristic Dual Display Design Unlocks Possibilities

The 6.39-inch Ultra FullView(TM) Display at the front is an impressive upgrade from the previous generation. With an improved screen-to-body ratio of 91.63%, the Super AMOLED front display offers a notch-free and immersive viewing experience to users.

With an additional 5.49-inch Super AMOLED display gracing the phone's back, NEX Dual Display Edition successfully delivers an unconventional smartphone experience by allowing greater flexibility in using the rear cameras. Snapping high-quality selfies is now easier than ever before, as users can simply use the main cameras along with the rear screen to get the perfect angles for selfies.

Adding another futuristic element to the design, the Lunar Ring featured on the rear display creates a glowing band of colors which can signify notifications and even pulse with music.

Innovative Triple Camera Setup Captures the Best Moments

Designed to elevate the photography experience, NEX Dual Display Edition's triple camera setup consists of a 12MP Dual-Pixel main camera (featuring a Sony IMX363 sensor and 4-axis OIS), a specialized Night Video Camera and an innovative Time of Flight (TOF) 3D Camera.

The three cameras make the perfect combination for capturing beautiful moments and taking selfies from any angle. The pro-level Night Video Camera helps users film clear and stable footage in motion and low-light environments, while the TOF 3D Camera empowers users to see the world with an added dimension. Its 3D sensing capabilities not only enables point-to-point distance measuring, but also supports 3D Modeling of the user's face for enhanced facial recognition, protection and personalized beautification.

To add additional fun to users' photography experience and maximize the functionality of the Dual Display, Vivo has created even more innovative, yet practical camera modes for NEX Dual Display Edition, such as Mirror Mode and Pose Director. Mirror Mode allows users to see themselves in the rear display while being photographed or filmed, while Pose Director can show a posed image or video in the rear display as reference for imitation. Coupled with other camera modes such as AI Scene Recognition, AI Filters and AI Portrait Framing, along with the diffusion lighting from the Selfie Softlight as part of the Lunar Ring, capturing the perfect shot is easier than ever.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Powerful Performance

While constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation and design, Vivo does not compromise on specifications and performance. NEX Dual Display Edition adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and comes with 10GB RAM and 128GB ROM, offering a superb performance with lower energy consumption.

Featuring In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology, and a TOF 3D Camera with 3D sensing technology for enhanced facial recognition protection, NEX Dual Display Edition provides two faster and more secure ways to unlock the two displays.

NEX Dual Display Edition ushers in a huge breakthrough in terms of both technology and design, adding another milestone to Vivo's flagship series. It is a clear manifestation of Vivo's determination to push the boundaries of the expected by delivering surprising new features.



About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile innovations and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in the US (San Diego) and China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou). These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design.



By the end of 2017, Vivo had over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

More information about our innovative smartphones can be found at www.vivo.com.

